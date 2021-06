The County of Sonoma has released updated evacuation zones in case of an emergency. The county now has universal zones for every emergency, not just for each incident. Residents are urged to look up the new evacuation map on the county’s website, enter their address, and write down their zone number and also know the zones around them. Emergency officials also add that everyone should have a disaster strategy that includes an emergency kit and a plan to stay safe and informed as events unfold. More information, including the evacuation zones, can be found at socoemergency.org.