Gary Louris - Almost Home

An acoustic alchemist, Gary Douglas Campbell is St. Augustine’s shape-shifting troubadour, capable of morphing into any genre acoustically and vocally. There is no “try” when it comes Gary Douglas Campbell. He just does; and does it well. From classic rock and rock and roll to folk, Americana, blues, pop, and his own original material, Gary Douglas Campbell leaves no door closed in terms of genre. His live performance is ever-changing as Gary is consistently learning and writing new material. Gary’s on-stage aura is certainly a “peaceful, easy feeling” with a touch of “we’re not gonna take it.” Gentle yet powerful, Gary strives to create a live music setting and setlist that is not only specific to him, but incredibly vast, dynamic, and impressive.