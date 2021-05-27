Cancel
Music

Gary Louris - Almost Home

 14 days ago

It's been a while since Gary Louris has released a solo album, but The Jayhawks frontman returns on June 4th with the full-length Jump For Joy, his first since 2008's Vagabond. Today's Song of the Day was originally meant to be a jingle for an AT&T commercial. When they turned...

Gary Louris
Musicseattlepi.com

Song Premiere: Luke LeBlanc - 'Oh My Lordy'

Only Human, the new album from Minneapolis singer-songwriter Luke LeBlanc, isn't out until July 9. But today we're happy to bring you the premiere of the earthy single "Oh My Lordy." The song has the fresh energy you might expect from a 25-year-old, but the wisdom of maturity too. That...
MusicJamBase

White Denim Releases ‘Crystal Bullets’ Single

Today, White Denim shared the new single “Crystal Bullets” from a forthcoming 12″ vinyl release. The Austin-based quartet also unveiled a video for the new song starring fellow Austin-based musician Buffalo Hunt. “Crystal Bullets” arrives with “King Tears” on 12″ vinyl via White Denim’s English Mallard label on July 23.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

“Cowboy Notes” and Space Rock: An Interview With numün

For the last year or so, I’ve been seeking out music that pushes towards the blissful, the contemplative, and the immersive. Cue the band numün and their 2020 album voyage au soleil, which brings together a sense of the cosmic with some virtuosic playing. I’m a fan of the other bands in which these guys play, including SUSS and Gamelan Dharma Swara, and I was eager to hear what this configuration would come up with. When I finally did, I was ecstatic; last fall, I spoke with the trio over Zoom to learn more about their approach to ambient music.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Ignite Interview with Lenne

Introducing LENNE, the new project with Jim Taylor, Morgan Rose, and Lenny Cerzosie Jr. NEW SINGLE “Letting You Down” OUT NOW via IMAGEN RECORDS can be downloaded/streamed at. Back in the early 2000’s, Leonard Cerzosie Jr. started a band with his brother called The Infinite Staircase that did very well...
MoviesTVOvermind

This Rock Cover of The Main Star Wars Theme is Awesome

It’s kind of amazing, but people actually forget how important the music of Star Wars is to the movies and even to the shows. If not for the music it feels as though it would be kind of generic and bland since like it or not, the accompanying music that’s been used within the franchise for so long, especially the main theme, has been necessary since it speaks to the tone and pace of the movie in a big way. The rock cover of the theme song definitely picks things up in pace and delivers a heavier feeling to the movie overall since it’s very easy to get a different image of this franchise when listening to the rock version, and it’s not exactly the same. But it’s still impressive to hear what people come up with in their own minds when reference Star Wars and over the years, many upon many people have helped to imagine the franchise in different ways that have helped it to change and to evolve into what it is now.
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Tame Impala’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The fifth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson sits down with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker to reminisce about the band's 2012 FADER cover story and to discuss the 10 year anniversary of the band's debut, Innervision.
MusicThe Quietus

Gary Numan

Numan Prime returns with his nineteenth album, a reliably impressive package, finds Marc Burrows. There are two Gary Numans. First there’s what you would call the ‘canon’ Numan. This is the popular imagination Gary. Canon Numan has a career comprising precisely two songs – ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ and ‘Cars’ – and two facts: that he once voted Tory and has a pilot’s licence.
Musicvanyaland.com

Hot Damn-zig: It’s Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ but in the style of Misfits

Sometimes the headline is deceptive, and sometimes the headline tells no lies. In this case, it’s the latter, as we’re celebrating the Northeast’s heatwave this week with some of Florida’s finest traditions: Breaking stuff and Limp Bizkit. But we aren’t rocking any red Yankees caps in the process, instead, we’re throwing it down to New Jersey for this batshit crazy rendition of Limp Bizkit’s 1999 nu-metal classic “Break Stuff” done in the style of the Misfits.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Goes 'Black Metal' In Teaser For 'Fierce' Music Video

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, will release a new solo single, "Fierce", on Thursday, June 10. A short teaser for the song's accompanying music video, in which Gus can be seen sporting black metal-style corpsepaint while shredding the axe and sitting behind the drum kit, can be seen below.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Musicvisitstaugustine.com

Gary Douglas Campbell

An acoustic alchemist, Gary Douglas Campbell is St. Augustine’s shape-shifting troubadour, capable of morphing into any genre acoustically and vocally. There is no “try” when it comes Gary Douglas Campbell. He just does; and does it well. From classic rock and rock and roll to folk, Americana, blues, pop, and his own original material, Gary Douglas Campbell leaves no door closed in terms of genre. His live performance is ever-changing as Gary is consistently learning and writing new material. Gary’s on-stage aura is certainly a “peaceful, easy feeling” with a touch of “we’re not gonna take it.” Gentle yet powerful, Gary strives to create a live music setting and setlist that is not only specific to him, but incredibly vast, dynamic, and impressive.
Computersbitchute.com

Gary's Hobby Studio

Update on DaVinci Resolve 17 2 update and a bit of a rant!. Here I go over what happened to me when trying to edit mkv files in DaVinci Resolve. Plus a bit of a rant because of what I have seen over the past 6 months plus. You can...
MusicThe FADER

Tame Impala on headlining Coachella, isolation, and a decade of

Read the full transcript for the fifth episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. Subscribe to The FADER Uncovered wherever you listen to podcasts, and shop The FADER Uncovered capsule collection here. I’m Mark Ronson, and this is the FADER Uncovered podcast. In this interview series, I’ll be speaking...
Musicneuhoffmediaspringfield.com

Whole Lotta Love, Crazy Train top ‘Greatest Guitar Riff’ poll

Total Guitar and Guitar World magazines conducted a poll to figure out the greatest guitar riff of all time. The usual suspects were included in terms of artists/bands: Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Hendrix. Here’s the top 10:. “Whole Lotta Love” – Led Zeppelin (Jimmy Page) “Crazy Train” – Ozzy...
Musicnextmosh.com

Behemoth unleash “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” music video

Share the post "Behemoth unleash “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” music video" Polish heretics Behemoth have today unveiled a sumptuous and visceral new video for “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha,” a track taken from last summer’s 4-track ‘A Forest’ EP. The video, produced by longtime Behemoth collaborators Grupa...
Musicrockninefourthree.com

The Top Ten Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time

“Total Guitar” magazine readers voted for the greatest guitar riffs of all time. Here are the Top Ten . . . 1. “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin. The magazine said, quote, “In 1969, the year Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon, Jimmy Page launched his own giant leap for mankind.”
Moviesletterboxd.com

The Films That Inspired Ryan Kruger's 'Fried Barry'

It's always really hard to make a list of favorite films as you will always miss a bunch out you love. But here is a list of some and some references for Fried Barry. Growing up in the '80s and watching all the films you weren't really supposed to watch yet because of age was great. But luckily my dad let me watch everything. It was always a big thing going to the video shop and spending hours looking at front covers. And was even better when your dad said, ok you can pick two. But for me in general I love 80s cinema there's just too many good ones. In Fried Barry, there are many Easter eggs from 80s movies.