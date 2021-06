Vizio’s SmartCast TV line has been going after the streaming-first crowd since day one. Surprising, then, that support for YouTube TV was a little stop-start. At least initially when you had to "cast" it over from your phone. Then a native app appeared — and subsequently disappeared, before... reappearing? Things are changing again, with the news that YouTube’s paid-for live TV service will now be accessible via the main YouTube app. For now, it looks like the update will only be coming to Vizio’s 2020 (and newer) lineup.