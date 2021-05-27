Why clinical trial diversity is key to increasing access to routine care and innovative treatment options

Changes in federal and state policy can help liberate the savings potential in biosimilars and broaden investment in our health care system. There are many social determinants of overall health. These can include societal and economic opportunities and stability, the resources and support we have in our homes and communities, the quality of our education and housing, and our access to healthy food and green spaces. Inequities in any of these or other social determinants of health contribute to disparities, leading to a burden of disease disproportionately affecting certain people and communities.