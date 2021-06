Spectrum Health to start vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds for COVID-19 Spectrum Health is eager to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to-15-year-olds now that it has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. Spectrum Health encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone aged 12 or above is welcome. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments can be made by calling 833.734.0016.