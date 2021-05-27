Redbox Free Live TV Adds Free Films, Documentaries From Crackle to Streaming Lineup

Roku, which offers its nearly 54 million active account holders tens of thousands of titles, wants to simplify the often fraught process of deciding what to stream. The company’s solution is a new weekly 15-minute program, Roku Recommends, which premieres today. It is co-hosted by Maria Menounos, who is best known for her work as a TV entertainment correspondent, and NFL-player-turned-media-personality Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins. In the free show set to premiere each Thursday, the pair presents their top five titles to watch. Some of the picks will be new releases, while others will be dug up through a mix of datamining and human curation.