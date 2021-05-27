Redbox Free Live TV Adds Free Films, Documentaries From Crackle to Streaming Lineup
In a statement Thursday, Redbox announced that their Free Live TV streaming service now offers content from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle. Redbox Free Live TV now features more films and documentaries, as well as Crackle Originals and Exclusives. The new Crackle channel includes Cold Blood, Crown Vic, Grand Isle, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, and many more.thestreamable.com