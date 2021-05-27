Asia, Americas look to the skies for ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’

Gaia is a spectacular model of our planet which wowed visitors in summer 2020 – and now it’s back for round 2!. Only astronauts can really know the indescribable feeling of being able to see the Earth in its entirety, but Londoners are about to get something approaching the same experience. That’s because artist Luke Jerram has brought his huge, illuminated 3D model of our planet – named Gaia – back to Greenwich’s mesmerising Painted Hall, having already mesmerised visitors during last summer. Aside from being highly ‘grammable, the model is also likely to give you a newfound appreciation for our incredible world, and whilst the dedicated Friday evening tickets have now sold out, we have a nifty little hack. Pick up a general access ticket to The Painted Hall from now until July 1, and you’ll be able to see Gaia in all its glory!