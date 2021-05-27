Cancel
Astronomy

Asia, Americas look to the skies for ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people eventually filled the promenade, but their spirits were quickly dampened by the clouds after 7 pm, when the lunar eclipse was supposed to take place. Super blood moons and lunar eclipses are a well-studied field, so scientists won't be able to extrapolate much from the phenomenon. Some...

Astronomyeatstayplaybeaufort.com

Be ready for a Spectacular 'Super Flower Blood Moon' & Lunar Eclipse this May!

Gracing the night sky in all its glory on May 26, a spectacular “super flower blood moon” lunar eclipse is quickly approaching. The full moon this month will appear redder, bigger and brighter than usual, as the rare simultaneous occurrence of a supermoon and a lunar eclipse taking place in on May 26, 2021. May’s full moon is the second of two supermoons in 2021, with the previous one taking place this past April (see photo from Facebook below!)
AstronomyUS News and World Report

Super Flower Moon Rises in Clear Sky Over Sydney Opera House

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The year's biggest full moon, known as the Super Flower Moon, rose in a clear evening sky over the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday to the delight of amateur photographers positioned just across the water to capture the moment. The moon was at the closest point to...
AstronomyKTRE

Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse takes place Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all eclipse enthusiasts! The ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse is slated to occur early Wednesday morning. A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon is on the other side of the Earth as the sun. We often see a full moon when this particular phenomenon happens, but on the occasion that the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, an eclipse occurs. The Earth’s shadow causes the moon to take on a red tint to its appearance, which is why total lunar eclipses are often referred to as “blood moons.” This lunar eclipse will appear slightly larger than average since the moon will reach the closest point in its orbit around the Earth Tuesday night at 8:51 pm CDT.
Astronomynowhabersham.com

This week: A famous constellation and a pair of galaxies

There’s no blood moon this week, but a waning gibbous moon phase will bring good dark sky viewing conditions ahead of the clouds late-week. The Planets this week: Venus and Mercury remain very close together in the evening twilight. They had a close approach this past Friday and will remain near each other for this week. Look for them around 30 minutes after sunset in the western sky with Venus sitting just above the much dimmer Mercury.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Curiosity sees rare clouds on Mars

Clouds on Mars are rare. With its thin atmosphere and scarcity of water, it’s not often there are the right conditions for clouds to form. The best time for clouds on Mars is during its coldest months near the Martian equator. Space scientists using the Mars Curiosity rover, which has been exploring the red planet since 2012, released these images of cloudy Martian skies on May 28, 2021.
AstronomyLegit Reviews

“Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse Happens June 10

Skywatchers have another celestial occurrence happening this month that they may want to pay attention to. The annual solar eclipse is happening on June 10, and this year it’s a rare ring of fire solar eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun as it passes in front of it, leaving a glowing ring of sunlight visible around it.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

Moon to turn red during Wednesday's total lunar eclipse

May 21 (UPI) -- One of the top astronomical happenings of 2021 will unfold in the early morning sky on Wednesday as the Earth, moon and sun align perfectly to create a total lunar eclipse. This will be the first event of its kind since 2019, when stargazers braved the...
Astronomymelodyinter.com

NASA offers tips for viewing tonight’s supermoon eclipse from Manila

When it comes to matters of the moon, we trust the people who have actually been there: the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (also, no offense, PAGASA). According to the world’s top space nerds, the Pacific Rim countries — of which the Philippines is one — offer the best moonwatching spots for this year’s second lunar eclipse. This one promises to be particularly beautiful, as tonight’s full moon is a ‘supermoon’, which occurs when the Moon at its closest to the earth.
Astronomycolumbiagorgenews.com

What's in the Night Sky: Sun ‘as far north as it gets’ on summer solstice

Here comes summer! The summer solstice comes on June 20 this year, when the Sun is as far north as it gets. Nights will be warmer, but you need to stay up later to see the stars! Sunset does not come until around 9 p.m. in June, and skies are not completely dark until much later, about 11:45 p.m. on June 20. Don’t let that stop you though, as stars and constellations are visible much earlier.
Astronomysecretldn.com

A Huge, Illuminated Model Of Earth Has Just Arrived In Greenwich’s Painted Hall

Gaia is a spectacular model of our planet which wowed visitors in summer 2020 – and now it’s back for round 2!. Only astronauts can really know the indescribable feeling of being able to see the Earth in its entirety, but Londoners are about to get something approaching the same experience. That’s because artist Luke Jerram has brought his huge, illuminated 3D model of our planet – named Gaia – back to Greenwich’s mesmerising Painted Hall, having already mesmerised visitors during last summer. Aside from being highly ‘grammable, the model is also likely to give you a newfound appreciation for our incredible world, and whilst the dedicated Friday evening tickets have now sold out, we have a nifty little hack. Pick up a general access ticket to The Painted Hall from now until July 1, and you’ll be able to see Gaia in all its glory!
Astronomyalmanac.com

Night Sky Map for June 2021: See the Stars Move

Just click here or on the image below to open the printable map—then bring outside!. Objects in the sky always appear to be moving. The Sun and Moon rise in the east and set in the west. Less obviously, the stars and constellations also rise and set each day. Like clockwork, every celestial object marches across the sky from east to west and in 24 hours returns to its starting point.
AstronomyPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Video Captures “Large Craft” in the Montana Skies This Week

Are we alone in this great universe? Who's to say? On the one hand, it seems like we would have found some other form of intelligent life by now. And on the other, we have people filming themselves eating Tide Pods and trying to swallow whole containers of cinnamon for viral video challenges - so you have to think there's a better option out there when it comes to smarts.