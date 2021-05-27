newsbreak-logo
Charleston, WV

Almost 900,000 West Virginians have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

By Samantha Casano
woay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 27, 2021, there have been 2,903,276 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 161,046 total cases and 2,792 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8582,70314578. Greenbrier1,9631,77118761. McDowell1,2181,1397425. Mercer3,3192,966318117. Monroe9589064417. Nicholas1,3021,03824720. Pocahontas409405111. Raleigh4,9804,62234387. Summers6976781622.

