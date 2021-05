It's not likely that San Diego County will be able to loosen COVID-19 restrictions -- moving out of the orange tier into the least restrictive yellow tier - before June 15, according to County supervisor Nathan Fletcher. June 15 is the date Gov. Gavin Newsom has set to lift all remaining restrictions. Meanwhile, Scripps Health continues to battle a cyberattack. Plus, the TCM Classic Film Festival is on and more accessible than ever.