Armstrong named chair of Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation

The Daily Collegian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. April Armstrong has been named chair of the Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine. Armstrong will assume the role on July 1, after serving as interim chair since July 2019. Armstrong, who has been with...

news.psu.edu
Chicago, ILcolumbiachronicle.com

Erin McCarthy announced as interim chair of the Communication Department

Following the college’s announcement that Suzanne McBride, current chair of the Communication Department, would become the new dean of the School of Graduate Studies, it was announced that Erin McCarthy will be taking over as interim chair of the Communication Department. Eric Freedman, dean of the School of Media Arts,...
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Orthopaedic surgery to mark resident graduation

The UNMC Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation will recognize five graduating residents on June 11 at 7:30 a.m. Graduating residents and their chosen fellowships are:. Joshuea Cameron, MD, Academic Practice Fellowship, UNMC. Christopher Deans, MD, Hip and Knee Arthroplasty Fellowship, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis. David Kusin, MD,...
Beverly, MAWicked Local

Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center names new administrator

COURTESY OF BLUEBERRY HILL REHABILITATION AND HEALTHCARE CENTER. Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced the appointment of Stephen Doyle as administrator. Doyle, who has more than 20 years of experience leading long-term care facilities, will oversee patient care programs; strategic operational quality, efficiency and growth; and development of the...
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Rothman Orthopaedics Institute partners with patient management platform

Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics Institute will offer Radix Health's patient access and scheduling tools across its centers in a new partnership. Radix Health's platform streamlines scheduling and lets patients set their own appointments any time of the day, according to a June 7 news release. The platform is also expected to help Rothman Orthopaedics gain new patients easier.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Helena Orthopaedic Clinic serves community well

I want to thank the staff at the Helena Orthopaedic Clinic for the outstanding work they did during my recent hip replacement surgery. Dr. Peter Hanson and his physician’s assistant, Salvatore Giovenco, were the preoperative and post-operative physicians, and they also performed the surgery, as well as my first hip replacement surgery two years ago (which, incidentally had to be done twice due to my incredibly stupid attempt to do some work too soon after the surgery — TWO DAYS!). It was a pleasure working with these men during this difficult time for me. They were reassuring, encouraging, positive, informative, had a great sense of humor, understanding, and really helped me to have confidence that things would work out well for me. Dr. Hanson always let me know what the procedure would be and what recovery steps would be necessary. I had total confidence in him as a physician, which is certainly the expectation that everyone should have going into major surgery. Incidentally, it was Dr. Hanson’s father, Dr. Harris Hanson, who originally founded the Helena Orthopaedic Clinic in 1965.
Collegesuiowa.edu

UI names new University Distinguished Chairs

Stanley Perlman, professor of microbiology and immunology and Mark Stinski Chair in Virology, and Michelle Scherer, professor of civil and environmental engineering and Donald E. Bently Professor of Engineering, have been named recipients of the 2021 University of Iowa Distinguished Chair. Although already honored with endowed positions, both will relinquish these positions to accept the University Distinguished Chair.
Miami, FLfiu.edu

HWCOM names new chair of Humanities, Health, and Society

After an extensive national search, Dr. Frank William Joseph Anderson has been named the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine Department of Humanities, Health, and Society chair. Dr. Anderson comes to FIU from the University of Michigan. At UMich, he served as a professor of obstetrics & gynecology. He held a...
Collegesocj.com

Karcher named new chair of CFAES Department of Horticulture and Crop Science

Douglas Karcher, PhD, an alumnus of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), is returning to the college as professor and chair in the Department of Horticulture and Crop Science. His four-year term begins Aug. 1, 2021, pending approval by the university’s Board of Trustees.
Georgia Statebeckersasc.com

Emory University ENT chair named to Georgia state board

Douglas Mattox, MD, an ENT at Atlanta-based Emory University School of Medicine, was named to Georgia's state board of examiners for speech pathology and audiology. Dr. Mattox is a professor and chair of Emory's otolaryngology — head and neck surgery department. He was previously vice chair of otolaryngology and a professor at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Mattox is a fellow of the American Triological Society, where he was awarded the Fowler Award. He's authored and co-authored more than 100 research papers and chapters.
Health Servicesspotonnewjersey.com

3 Hospitals Unify Under Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Name

Hackensack Meridian Health has unified their three rehabilitation hospitals under the Hackensack Meridian Johnson Rehabilitation Institute name to reflect the shared vision and mission to provide the highest level of rehabilitation care to patients. Through this alignment, Riverview...
Berrien County, MImoodyonthemarket.com

New Medical Director Named for Berrien County Health Department

Following the announced retirement of long-time Medical Director Dr. Frederick Johansen from the Berrien County Health Department. the team will welcome Dr. Rex B.G. Cabaltica as the department’s new medical director beginning next week. Dr. Cabaltica succeeds Dr. Johansen who has been with the health department for 44 years, the last 22 of which have been as medical director.
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Orthopaedic Medical Group Of Tampa Bay Comes To FishHawk

The large concrete block structure FishHawk residents have been watching take shape at the corner of Circa Crossing Dr. and Mosaic Dr. in Lithia, adjacent to Kids ‘R’ Kids child care facility, will be the new home of Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay (OMG). The growing operation will utilize the nearly 4-acre FishHawk location as its headquarters. The doctor’s office in Brandon (615 Vonderburg Rd.) as well as administrative office in Valrico will be consolidated as part of the project under newly named CEO Dr. Scott Goldsmith.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Four Faculty Members Named to Endowed Chairs

President David Wippman recently announced the appointment of four Hamilton faculty members to endowed chairs. All will be effective July 1, 2021. Tina Hall was appointed the Christian A. Johnson Professor of Teaching Excellence; Lydia Hamessley was awarded the Eugene R. Tobin Distinguished Professorship; Doran Larson was named the Edward North Chair of Greek and Greek Literature; and Quincy Newell was appointed the Walcott-Bartlett Chair of Ethics and Christian Evidences.
Edgewood, KY953wiki.com

OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Hosting Hiring Event

Edgewood, KY – OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, the largest independent orthopaedic practice in the Tri-State, will host a hiring event on Thursday, June 17, from 6-9 p.m. at their Edgewood office in Northern Kentucky. OrthoCincy is recruiting talented individuals for full and part-time, direct hire positions in their physician clinics, physical therapy centers and business office. During the hiring event, candidates will interview with management staff, ask questions and begin the prescreening process. Some qualified candidates who attend the event could expect a job offer on the spot. "This is an exciting time to be at OrthoCincy,” said JoAnn Reis, Chief Executive Officer. “Earlier this year, we expanded our services with the addition of our OrthoCincy Wellington locations in Ohio, and now have 13 total locations throughout Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.” OrthoCincy and OrthoCincy Wellington are committed to reflecting the diversity of Greater Cincinnati and work to develop and maintain an environment that suits all team members. “We strive to increase access to services for patients at locations that are convenient to them,” added Reis. “This growth creates unique opportunities for employees with different experiences and backgrounds to contribute to our successes.” OrthoCincy offers comprehensive benefits including paid time off, medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) with employer match contribution, optional health savings account, life insurance and professional development reimbursement all designed to support team members and their families. To learn more, view available jobs and register online, please visit OrthoCincy.com and click the employment tab. OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and OrthoCincy Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine OrthoCincy, together with OrthoCincy Wellington, is the Tri-State’s only independent orthopaedic practice providing care at 13 convenient locations across Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. OrthoCincy and OrthoCincy Wellington, led by 40 board-certified/eligible physicians, offer comprehensive orthopaedic care, including sports medicine, physical therapy, walk-in urgent care, diagnostic imaging, regenerative medicine and surgical services. OrthoCincy also partners with more than 20 high schools and universities in the Tri-State to provide orthopaedic and sports medicine care.