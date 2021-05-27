Armstrong named chair of Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation

I want to thank the staff at the Helena Orthopaedic Clinic for the outstanding work they did during my recent hip replacement surgery. Dr. Peter Hanson and his physician’s assistant, Salvatore Giovenco, were the preoperative and post-operative physicians, and they also performed the surgery, as well as my first hip replacement surgery two years ago (which, incidentally had to be done twice due to my incredibly stupid attempt to do some work too soon after the surgery — TWO DAYS!). It was a pleasure working with these men during this difficult time for me. They were reassuring, encouraging, positive, informative, had a great sense of humor, understanding, and really helped me to have confidence that things would work out well for me. Dr. Hanson always let me know what the procedure would be and what recovery steps would be necessary. I had total confidence in him as a physician, which is certainly the expectation that everyone should have going into major surgery. Incidentally, it was Dr. Hanson’s father, Dr. Harris Hanson, who originally founded the Helena Orthopaedic Clinic in 1965.