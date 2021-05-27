Armstrong named chair of Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation

Edgewood, KY – OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, the largest independent orthopaedic practice in the Tri-State, will host a hiring event on Thursday, June 17, from 6-9 p.m. at their Edgewood office in Northern Kentucky. OrthoCincy is recruiting talented individuals for full and part-time, direct hire positions in their physician clinics, physical therapy centers and business office. During the hiring event, candidates will interview with management staff, ask questions and begin the prescreening process. Some qualified candidates who attend the event could expect a job offer on the spot. "This is an exciting time to be at OrthoCincy,” said JoAnn Reis, Chief Executive Officer. “Earlier this year, we expanded our services with the addition of our OrthoCincy Wellington locations in Ohio, and now have 13 total locations throughout Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.” OrthoCincy and OrthoCincy Wellington are committed to reflecting the diversity of Greater Cincinnati and work to develop and maintain an environment that suits all team members. “We strive to increase access to services for patients at locations that are convenient to them,” added Reis. “This growth creates unique opportunities for employees with different experiences and backgrounds to contribute to our successes.” OrthoCincy offers comprehensive benefits including paid time off, medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) with employer match contribution, optional health savings account, life insurance and professional development reimbursement all designed to support team members and their families. To learn more, view available jobs and register online, please visit OrthoCincy.com and click the employment tab. OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and OrthoCincy Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine OrthoCincy, together with OrthoCincy Wellington, is the Tri-State’s only independent orthopaedic practice providing care at 13 convenient locations across Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. OrthoCincy and OrthoCincy Wellington, led by 40 board-certified/eligible physicians, offer comprehensive orthopaedic care, including sports medicine, physical therapy, walk-in urgent care, diagnostic imaging, regenerative medicine and surgical services. OrthoCincy also partners with more than 20 high schools and universities in the Tri-State to provide orthopaedic and sports medicine care.