D1. This is it. I respect my readers too much to waste their time with preamble or introductory points (please do not produce any evidence proving me wrong.) So let’s get to it: this is the best chance the Toronto Maple Leafs have had at a Cup since at least the 2005 lockout. This is certainly the best Leafs team in that period, given that the Leafs sucked butt for most of that time frame, and it ought to be the easiest path they get, since no matter how the draw works out they shouldn’t have to play a top-five team until at least the third round. That is a pretty rare opportunity.