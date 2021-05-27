Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Remains out Thursday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Hutton (undisclosed) will stay on the shelf for Thursday's Game 5 against Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports. Hutton has been skating with the extras but has yet to get back into action at practice with his teammates. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock to break into the lineup, especially if the Leafs keep winning. Given his limited offensive upside -- he failed to register a point in four regular-season games with Toronto -- Hutton won't offer much in the way of fantasy value even if he is cleared to return.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Montreal#Maple Leafs#Athletic#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Recap: Leafs beat Canadiens to end their regular season series

This was supposed to be the last game of the season for both teams. In another universe, it would have been a barn burner. In this one, it’s a chance to watch Ben Hutton. Seriously, that’s it, that’s the entire point of the game for Leafs fans. First Period. Ben...
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Women's hockey star Danielle Goyette joins Wickenheiser on Toronto Maple Leafs staff

CALGARY — Canadian women's hockey veteran Danielle Goyette has been named director of player development for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who won two Olympic gold medals and eight world championships with the national women's team, has been head...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Final Team Stats Reveal Many Surprises

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 season is finished and, as we await the start of the playoffs, I thought it would be fun to go through a bunch of team stats. Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have been done for a few days now, please note that there are still two more games for the Canucks and Flames to play and that those may (but probably not) have an impact on the rankings listed below.
NHLNHL

McDavid will produce for Oilers, Jets 'just can't help him' in Game 1

WINNIPEG -- Connor McDavid is capable of changing a Stanley Cup Playoffs series on his own, and Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said his team can't do anything to make things easier for the Edmonton Oilers forward. "You're not stopping this guy completely," Maurice said Sunday. "If you just do...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Gallagher Explains Who They Are as a Team Right Now [Video]

It was a welcome sight to see Brendan Gallagher back on his usual line at the Montreal Canadiens’ first practice of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday in preparation for their much-anticipated first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which gets underway on Thursday. The Habs’ assistant captain has...
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Lightning at Panthers, Game 1 of first round

Kucherov, Stamkos back for Tampa Bay; Bobrovsky play vital to Florida success. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos will be in the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup First Round at BB&T Center on Sunday. Kucherov missed the regular season following hip...
NHLSports Illustrated

Maple Leafs Name Jack Campbell Starting Goaltender for Game 1 Against Canadiens

Four days away from kicking off their postseason run, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't hesitate when asked who will start in goal for Game 1 against the Montreal Canandiens. "Jack Campbell will be in for us." The goaltender has exceeded the team's expectations in his first full...
NHLmckeenshockey.com

NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs – Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets – Long, Deep History between Canadian Teams

The Stanley Cup playoffs are officially underway! Well, at least they are in the United States. In Canada, we’re still waiting for the closing act to finish – that is, the three makeup games between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, to secure draft lottery odds, fulfill TV deals, and deliver on the promise of a season without missed games.
NHLSports Illustrated

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash on Making his Team Debut in the Playoffs: 'Definitely Unique'

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Riley Nash details the experience of being traded while injured, debuting in the playoffs and being reunited with Nick Foligno in a matter of days. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLNHL

Palmieri's OT goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in Game 1

PITTSBURGH -- Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Palmieri took a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau low in the...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Ben Hutton Unavailable Indefinitely for Toronto Maple Leafs

Lefty defenceman Ben Hutton is unavailable for the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe reported the news earlier today. A trade deadline acquisition for the Maple Leafs, Hutton was supposed to bolster the blue line. Splitting time between the minor leagues and the Anaheim Ducks for a majority of the season, Hutton struggled to find his game. Only registering five points through 34 games, with a plus/minus of -13, Hutton was absent on offence. His advanced statistics tell the same story – a 45.8% Corsi for, and a -4.8 relative Corsi. Producing similar numbers in the minor leagues, he was not the most productive player on the ice.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Chances Are Excellent

It’s that time of year that hockey fans live for… the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So what are the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup chances going into this postseason? Excellent. They are the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 82 points equaling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs won the top spot by grabbing the head-to-head competition between the two teams 4-3. The Avalanche nosed out the Golden Knights in a 2-1 game played on May 10th. It was that close.
NHLDenver Post

NHL postseason 2021 gambling guide: Avalanche odds, series breakdowns, and prop bets to watch

The NHL playoffs are underway with 16 teams competing to hoist the Stanley Cup. Here is a breakdown for sports gamblers in Colorado and what they need to know. Colorado Avalanche: You won’t be considered a homer if you gamble on the Avs to win it all. Goalie Philipp Grubauer is playing the best hockey of his career and a healthy Nathan MacKinnon is ready for Game 1. Title odds: +450.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

North Division Odds: NHL Playoffs Betting Preview

As the Vancouver Canucks press on with their regular season make-up games against the Calgary Flames this week, the rest of the NHL has moved forward with the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canucks’ North Division rivals will be in action this week as the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers start on Wednesday night and the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs start on Thursday night.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs Be Scared of Carey Price?

Carey Price is expected to start in net for the Montreal Canadiens, but should the Toronto Maple Leafs be scared of him?. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens begin their series on Thursday, and one of the biggest question marks is how Habs goalie Carey Price will perform fresh off the injured reserve.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Future Markets

The first-place Toronto Maple Leafs will start their best-of-seven series against the fourth-seeded Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. There isn’t much value in taking the Leafs to win the series at -300, but PointsBet is offering handicap odds for this year’s NHL playoffs, with Toronto to win its series by two games or more looking much more appetizing.