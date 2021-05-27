Cancel
Dying Light 2 Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going dark for roughly two years, Techland revealed , including a release date. Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on December 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's been a long wait for fans of the original game. Dying Light 2 was initially revealed at E3 2018 but has suffered numerous setbacks since. If you're looking forward to Dying Light 2, you can preorder it now at all major retailers. Those who order early will get in-game bonuses, and there are multiple different editions to choose from.

www.gamespot.com
