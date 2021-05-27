Dying Light 2 Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More
After going dark for roughly two years, Techland revealed , including a release date. Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on December 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's been a long wait for fans of the original game. Dying Light 2 was initially revealed at E3 2018 but has suffered numerous setbacks since. If you're looking forward to Dying Light 2, you can preorder it now at all major retailers. Those who order early will get in-game bonuses, and there are multiple different editions to choose from.