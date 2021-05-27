The Worst Bush

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the latest on the border and his decision to run for Attorney General of Texas against Ken Paxton. Bush discussed his support for President Trump and addressed the issues between his father Jeb Bush and former President Donald Trump. Bush says he and Trump make a really good team and his father gets that and knows it is about taking on Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. George P. Bush also believes his uncle, former President George W. Bush and other members of the Bush family will join him on the campaign for Attorney General.