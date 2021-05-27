The Worst Bush
Politico has a story about George P. Bush’s coming campaign for Texas AG. He’s going up against Ken Paxton. In one corner we have Paxton, a two-term attorney general so corrupt that as the sitting state AG he was arrested and booked on charges of securities fraud. In the waning days of the Trump administration, Paxton launched the ludicrous lawsuit attempting to disenfranchise the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden. [Editor’s note: 81 million > 74 million.]thetriad.thebulwark.com