The sun is shining, the birds are singing, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are over halfway complete and the NHL Draft is about a month away. It’s officially rumour season. There are more than a few big names who could be dealt this off-season, and that list is growing all the time. Next week we’ll look at some teams that could make these deals happen, and there’s no shortage of franchises that fall into that category. Add in the Seattle Kraken factor and we have the makings for a rumour mill that is beginning to heat up.