ESPN names star-studded cast of Euro 2020 hosts and studio analysts
ESPN has assembled an all-star roster of hosts, analysts and reporters for its upcoming presentation of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (June 11 – July 11). The lineup of personalities combines current ESPN experts with new faces from across Europe and the United States, including world-class players and coaches – and a referee – who have competed and achieved success at the highest levels of global football.worldsoccertalk.com