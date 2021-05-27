newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

ESPN names star-studded cast of Euro 2020 hosts and studio analysts

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN has assembled an all-star roster of hosts, analysts and reporters for its upcoming presentation of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (June 11 – July 11). The lineup of personalities combines current ESPN experts with new faces from across Europe and the United States, including world-class players and coaches – and a referee – who have competed and achieved success at the highest levels of global football.

worldsoccertalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Burley
Person
Julie Foudy
Person
Kelly Cates
Person
Rece Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Star Sports#Sports Television#Live Television#Team Sports#College Gameday#Sky Sports#American#England National Team#Espn Fc#U S Men S National Team#German National Team#Uefa Euro#U S Men#Scotland National Team#English#Var#Espn2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
MLS
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
News Break
Sky Sport
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Coleman: Chelsea striker Werner sure to dominate Prem next season

Former Fulham boss Chris Coleman expects Chelsea striker Timo Werner to dominate Premier League goalscorer next season. Coleman believes that a return to form is just around the corner, insisting that the Chelsea forward has every chance of becoming a key player under Thomas Tuchel's guidance. "I think he is...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ashley Cole hails 'fantastic' Kai Havertz after his brace in Chelsea's win over Fulham as Chris Coleman claims the German can become a 'very exciting' player for the Blues after his difficult first year in English football

Ashley Cole described Kai Havertz as 'fantastic' on Saturday night after his brace helped Chelsea to a routine Premier League win over Fulham. The German midfielder scored twice against his side's local rivals at Stamford Bridge, helping Thomas Tuchel's men to close in on Champions League football next season. Havertz...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Coleman, Cole leap to defence of goal-shy Chelsea striker Werner

Chelsea great Ashley Cole has rejected criticism of Timo Werner. Werner has only managed to find the net just three times for his club since mid-November, and drew another blank in Chelsea's win over Fulham on Saturday. But former Chelsea defender Cole feels Werner offers a lot more to his...
SoccerThe Guardian

Wales’s Rob Page plans to sound out Chris Coleman for Euro 2020 advice

Rob Page has said he would be foolish not to reach out to Chris Coleman before leading Wales at the European Championship. Coleman guided the country to the Euro 2016 semi-finals and on Wednesday his former assistant Kit Symons joined Page’s backroom staff in the wake of Ryan Giggs’s continued absence.
Celebritiesgivemesport.com

Kelly Cates: Fighting for acceptance and overcoming trolls in sports media

This week’s game changers podcast featured Kelly Cates, the award-winning broadcaster who has successfully fronted sports reporting for two decades. In a fascinating interview, Cates described how she has maintained a career in football broadcasting. Cates currently works for Sky Sports and BBC Radio 5 Live, but also had stints...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Cole, Coleman hailed 2-goal Chelsea ace Havertz

Chelsea hero Ashley Cole was delighted for two-goal Kai Havertz after victory over Fulham. The German midfielder scored twice against his side's local rivals at Stamford Bridge, helping Thomas Tuchel's men to close in on Champions League football next season. Havertz has had a difficult start to life in England...
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Giles Smith: The pleasure and the pain

Like every Chelsea supporter, Giles Smith had to make do with watching one of the great nights in our history unfold on television, so there are understandably mixed emotions for our regular website columnist, and Stamford Bridge season ticket holder, as he reflects on the beating of Real Madrid…. That...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Ranking every Premier League goal scored by a goalkeeper

Alisson’s goal for Liverpool against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has many football fans recalling the other occasions on which goalkeepers have scored in the Premier League. The Reds keeper headed a 95th-minute winner as Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat the already relegated Baggies at The Hawthorns,...
SoccerTimes Daily

ESPN to have most Euro matches called from Bristol studio

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Champion has had to adjust to broadcasting soccer off a television screen during the pandemic. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Soccerfutaa.com

🏆 Euro 2020: Belgium names star-studded 26-man squad

World number-one ranked Belgium has named a strong 26-man squad with the aim of winning the nation's first major honours. UEFA recently agreed to temporarily increase the permitted squad size for the tournament from the usual 23 up to 26 in light of extra physical demands placed on players in the 2020-21 season.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Telemundo Deportes announces commentators and studio analysts for Olympics soccer coverage

Telemundo Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., introduced today its award-winning team of experts and Olympic athletes who will present the exclusive Spanish-language multimedia coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. This summer, Telemundo Deportes will be presenting the most extensive Spanish-language coverage ever with over 300 hours of Olympic content beginning with the kickoff of the soccer competitions on Wednesday, July 21.
NFLalbuquerqueexpress.com

Former MLB All-Star Relief Pitcher and Studio Analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams To Join VegasWINNERS' New Podcast 'Krush House(TM)' To Give His Picks for the MLB Season

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, is releasing its fifth episode of its new podcast, 'Krush House™' this Friday evening, May 21st , 2021 on its website www.vegaswinners.com.
New York City, NYfrontrowsoccer.com

THE ANNOUNCERS: ESPN unveils its voices for Euro 2020

ESPN’s presentation of this summer’s UEFA European Football Championship 202 will feature some of the most accomplished and familiar voices in the sport. It will be headlined by the announce teams of Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman, and Ian Darke paired with Stewart Robson. ESPN’s talented roster will also include a trio of other veteran broadcaster teams – Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku, Steve Cangialosi with Alejandro Moreno, and Mark Donaldson alongside Matteo Bonetti.
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Star-Laden Cast Joins Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal's Euro Roster

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will lead a talented Portugal squad that will try to defend its European Championship title. Coach Fernando Santos on Thursday announced his list of 26 players for next month’s tournament, when Ronaldo will be supported by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and João Félix.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

ESPN networks and ABC to present all 51 Matches of Euro 2020

ESPN networks and ABC will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 beginning Friday, June 11 with the opening match in Rome, through the Final on Sunday, July 11 at historic Wembley Stadium in London. ESPN will televise 40 UEFA EURO 2020...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

CBS Sports announces Concacaf Nations League commentators and studio analysts

CBS Sports revealed its announce team for live Concacaf Men’s Nations League Finals coverage from Denver, airing June 3-6 across multiple ViacomCBS platforms, with every match on Paramount+ and two out of the four matches on CBS Sports Network. Analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, Oguchi Onyewu, and host Kate Abdo...