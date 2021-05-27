newsbreak-logo
Avondale, AZ

Sedan vs. pickup truck collision killed one person and seriously injured two teens in Avondale (Avondale, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Sedan vs. pickup truck collision killed one person and seriously injured two teens in Avondale (Avondale, AZ)

On Wednesday afternoon, a fatal crash involving a sedan and a pickup driver killed one person and caused severe injuries to two 17-year-olds in Avondale while wrecking the pickup truck in the process.

The incident involving the pickup truck and a sedan took place at about 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road. Police said that the pickup truck driver is pronounced dead, while the teen driver and their teen passenger were rushed to the Abrazo West Campus hospital in Goodyear. Police did not provide any details about their current conditions.

As per reports, the sedan continued going after the crash, went across a patch of grass before slamming into a brick wall. There was a bunch of debris in the intersection and wasn’t much left of the pickup truck. The truck’s frame and body were seen on the road while the cab came to rest upside down 20 yards away in the grass. The intersection was closed down for hours before being reopened.

An investigation is underway.

May 27, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Arizona region.

