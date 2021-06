For 170 passengers, the forced diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 to Minsk en route from Athens to Vilnius was a major inconvenience. For one passenger, it was rather more significant.“A death sentence is waiting for me here,” Roman Protasevich is reported to have told fellow passengers when they asked him why he was panicking and shaking as the Boeing 737 descended into Belarus’s main airport.It is unclear whether the country’s erratic president Alexander Lukashenko will try to invoke the highest sentence against the 26-year old journalist. But Mr Protasevich has plenty of reasons to be concerned.As a former editor and...