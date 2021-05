Gov. Wolf recently released a statement on President Biden’s gun safety executive orders. “I applaud President Biden for his leadership by signing gun safety executive orders and for taking the first of what I hope are many steps to reduce gun violence across the nation. Far too many American lives have been taken by senseless gun violence in communities of every size. As a nation we cannot allow this cycle to continue. Common-sense, targeted reform is needed to curb the public health crisis of gun violence.