Normal, IL

Redbird Esports League of Legends team looks to advance to the College Championship Finals

illinoisstate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redbird Esports League of Legends (LoL) team is set to continue its season at the League of Legends College Championship later this week. Advancing to the Elite 8, in its very first year of gameplay, the Redbird Esports LoL team will kick off its appearance in the quarterfinals, Friday, May 28 at 4 p.m. (CST).

news.illinoisstate.edu
