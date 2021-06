If you're longing for Africa's wide-open spaces and wildlife but worried about the hassle (these days) of multiple border-crossing protocols, pick a single country. Peaceful and stable Zambia, at the crossroads of Central, Southern, and East Africa, has 1) one of the richest and most diverse wildlife concentrations on the continent; 2) the great (and thrillingly canoeable) Zambezi River; and 3) a Wonder of the World—Victoria Falls. All that in the palm of your hand (plus few tourists). When can you go? Zambian borders are open to travelers, but you do need a visa in advance. For more, see "How to Book It" at the end of this article.