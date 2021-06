The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum held a small, private ceremony May 14 in place of its annual Blessing of the Fields procession. Due to the continued restrictions for Covid-19 safe practices, the museum wasn’t able to have the public procession, which routinely drew several hundred people each year, museum public information/media relations director Craig Massey said. The museum has hosted the procession the last 22 years, with the exception of 2020, Massey said.