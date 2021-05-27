Sheriff Alex Villanueva Says Deputy Gangs Don’t Exist, Are Also in Every Police Department

Each Wednesday Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva hosts an Instagram and Facebook live to discuss what he says are “topics relevant to the day.” This week he chose to focus on deputy “cliques,” a term that the department and offices of the LA County government have used to refer to deputy gangs. Villanueva reiterated that while he believes there are no deputy gangs within the department, he is the first Sheriff to have done anything about them. Neither of those things are true.