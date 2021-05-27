newsbreak-logo
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge-Isanti Schools to go a different route with transportation

By Bill Stickels III
 3 days ago

During this current school year, there are some students who spend two hours on a school bus both going to school each morning and going home each afternoon, for a total of four hours a day. This fact was Cambridge-Isanti Schools Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph’s “exhibit A” in his presentation before the school board regarding switching to a new transportation schedule beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

