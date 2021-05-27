Ensuring warehouse safety as faster shipping becomes the norm

Ecommerce brands are associating themselves with charity and are building their strong reputation, creating a positive impression in the minds of customers. It elevates the brand as being socially conscious and accountable. Present day’s online shoppers, which comprise millennials believe in giving a helping hand for various social causes and are equally conscious about the social giving capabilities of the companies they buy their products from. According to statistics, majority of shoppers prefer shopping with those brands which are consciously taking a step ahead to work for the welfare of various causes they deem fit. The good news is that shoppers who have an inclination towards social causes don’t mind spending more if the seller is associated with some kind of charity work. There’s no question of complaining as they are aware that eventually the extra amount is going for a good cause they support.