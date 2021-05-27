Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ensuring warehouse safety as faster shipping becomes the norm

By Devin Partida
ishn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarehouses today move faster than ever before. Thanks primarily to Amazon’s massive popularity, e-commerce customers now expect fast shipping, and the industry has shifted to meet these needs. More than half of all retailers offer same-day delivery, and 65% plan to offer it within two years. Fast shipping is quickly...

www.ishn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Wearable Devices#Amazon Warehouse#Same Day Delivery#E Commerce#Safety Training#Worker Safety#Faster Shipping#Fast Shipping#Warehouse Safety#Faster Delivery Times#Shipping Times#Improving Safety#Two Day Shipping#E Commerce Customers#Implementing Automation#Amazon Facilities#Same Day Delivery#Automated Tools#Seasonal Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessinceptivemind.com

Amazon’s new warehouse robots help make employees’ jobs safer

Amazon’s Robotics and Advanced Technology teams are rigorously testing and developing new technologies to help move totes, carts, and packages through Amazon warehouses, helping to make employees’ jobs safer and reduce accidents. The online shopping giant is testing four autonomous robots to move items through its logistics centers with little...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Maximize Warehouse Visibility to Minimize Warehouse Disruption

In considering what should companies be doing to achieve warehouse visibility and to protect their warehouses from future supply chain disruptions, the simple answer is to provide a list. There are plenty of products available that would make great solutions. And, there are plenty of vendors out there ready to provide them.
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Warehouse Robotics Collab Projects

DHL Supply Chain extends its warehouse functions with the latest collaboration alongside Locus Robotics. Continuing to digitalize the methods behind the scenes, -- this starts the motion of implementing up to 2,000 artificially intelligent robots at a global scale. The robots will be integral to the company's operation and will be mostly used for e-commerce functions. It assists with picking and inventory replenishment, which results in higher efficiency and speeds up the delivery process.
Businesseuroweeklynews.com

Amazon Warehouses Are Twice As Dangerous For Warehouse Workers

Amazon warehouse workers suffer more serious injuries than workers at other similar warehouses, an investigation has revealed. THE Washington Post analysed data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to discover “In 2020, for every 200,000 hours worked at an Amazon warehouse in the United States – the equivalent of 100 employees working full time for a year – there were 5.9 serious incidents, according to the OSHA data. That’s nearly double the rate of non-Amazon warehouses. In comparison, Walmart, the largest private US employer and one of Amazon’s competitors, reported 2.5 serious cases per 100 workers at its facilities in 2020.”
Industryfreightwaves.com

FedEx Freight prunes 1,400 customers to protect service levels

FedEx Freight is immediately cutting service to about 1,400 less-than-truckload customers, affecting thousands of locations, in an effort to reduce terminal bottlenecks and shipping delays as unprecedented amounts of tonnage pour into the sector. The heavy trucking division of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) began notifying select manufacturers, retailers and logistics...
Clear Lake, WIdrydenwire.com

Industrial Safety Becomes Dräger SCBA Distributor

CLEAR LAKE, WI -- Today, Industrial Safety, Inc. announced that it has become an authorized distributor of Dräger products, including its cutting-edge NFPA-approved SCBA. For the better part of two decades, Industrial Safety has sold the ISI / Avon brand of SCBA. Avon exited the fire market approximately 2 years ago. Since that time, Industrial Safety has been searching for the right SCBA partner. Today, it has found that partner.
Public HealthMiami Herald

As COVID recedes, ensure that workers and customers can get down to business in safety | Opinion

As other countries continue to face tragic outbreaks of coronavirus, the United States is moving deeper into a post-pandemic reality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing masks or social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings, regardless of size. In Florida, all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted July 1.
CharitiesThrive Global

Social giving has become a usual norm with many online businesses jumping into it

Ecommerce brands are associating themselves with charity and are building their strong reputation, creating a positive impression in the minds of customers. It elevates the brand as being socially conscious and accountable. Present day’s online shoppers, which comprise millennials believe in giving a helping hand for various social causes and are equally conscious about the social giving capabilities of the companies they buy their products from. According to statistics, majority of shoppers prefer shopping with those brands which are consciously taking a step ahead to work for the welfare of various causes they deem fit. The good news is that shoppers who have an inclination towards social causes don’t mind spending more if the seller is associated with some kind of charity work. There’s no question of complaining as they are aware that eventually the extra amount is going for a good cause they support.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Using OpenApi to Ship APIs Faster

Writing an API from scratch can be quite fun and informative for developers. Yet, maintaining dozens of APIs in a company is whole other kettle of fish. Back in the 70s, source control didn’t exist. Each developer had their own local copy of the company’s source code. Then people started storing the code in a centralised place, manually merging conflicts as and when they happened, before eventually, Git arrived.
TechnologyItproportal

Hybrid-first has become the norm for tech deployment

Last year, when hybrid and remote working were just beginning to emerge as a major new trend in business, IT teams were rolling out new technologies to employees based on their positions and seniorities, in a very inflexible way. However, with the evolution of working culture, the way businesses roll...
Engineeringpowderbulksolids.com

Dry Dust Collection Methods for Industrial Applications

Effectively removing dust and debris from the air is a critical consideration for any industrial application. This is because airborne particles can pose health and safety risks to personnel, degrade or damage equipment or the surrounding environment, and interfere with production processes. This article explains the four primary types of dry dust collectors and how to choose the appropriate technology for your application.
Greenwood, SCpowderbulksolids.com

Ascend Boosts Long-Chain Polyamides Capacity at US Plant

Houston, TX-based Ascend Performance Materials announced this week that it has increased the capacity of its Greenwood, SC manufacturing plant during a multi-million-dollar project to boost production of HiDura long-chain polyamides. “Exceptional ductility, UV weatherability, and hydrolysis resistance give HiDura resins and engineered plastics reliable, long-term performance in some of...
Clifton, NJpowderbulksolids.com

Process Equipment Manufacturer Unveils New Test Laboratory

Clifton, NJ-based process equipment manufacturer Automated Flexible Conveyor has unveiled a test laboratory. Spanning nearly 1,000 square feet in its New Jersey headquarters, the test laboratory features full-size powder processing equipment to simulate actual operating conditions in food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other facilities. Ideal for testing customer materials and verifying machinery performance, the test laboratory features the company's AFC Spiralfeeder, an enclosed, flexible screw conveyor that automatically transfers powders and other bulk materials from its inlet hopper to a mixer, vessel, or other discharge point without exposing the material to the plant environment. The company's Batch-Weigh System, which automatically transfers, weighs, and dispenses precise amounts of bulk materials, is also available on-site for product testing.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Why personal data exploitation has become the norm

These days, data is becoming incredibly powerful. As consumers increase their online presence, they are generating more and more of it, which companies are utilizing or selling, usually for customer engagement and marketing purposes. About the author. Sridhar Iyengar is Managing Director at Zoho Europe. Consumer data usage has progressed...
Industrygcaptain.com

Container Shortage Worsens as Ships Avoid Chinese Ports That Need Empties

The availability of containers at southern Chinese ports continues to deteriorate as carriers omit calls due to a wave of Covid outbreaks in Guangzhou province. According to the latest data from Container xChange, the ports of Yantian, Shekou and Nansha have been hit worst by the box shortages. “Far fewer...
IndustryFurniture Today

Ports seeing record volume as supply chains struggle to meet demand

WASHINGTON – The nation’s largest retail container ports could hit another all-time record as importers race to fulfill consumer demand. Retail container ports saw their busiest April on record and May is expected to follow suit, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
Career Development & AdviceCosmopolitan

Full time office working will become the norm again, according to experts

If you're one of the people who's been working from home for the last 15 months, and you've grown somewhat attached to your home study (er, or kitchen table, as is the case for most of us) then today's news might not be what you want to hear. According to the think tank Centre for Cities, a five-day working week in the office could very well resume as the norm within two years.