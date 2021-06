Nearly every country has its beloved version of a filled half-moon pastry. Patties in Jamaica, pastizzi in Malta, salteñas in Bolivia — a flakey, buttery pastry filled with everything from pulled chicken to spicy ground beef to curried peas with cheese has universal appeal. One of the most beloved is the empanada, which is said to have originated in Galicia and is now seen all throughout Latin America and the Philippines. (Even within Latin America there are endless variations: in Chile, it’s baked and filled with half a boiled egg, while in Venezuela the empanada is is made with corn dough and characteristically yellow in color.)