Sullivan man arrested for child solicitation

(Sullivan, IN) – Sullivan County authorities say the derailment of five train cars had traffic backed up for several hours yesterday. According to Sullivan County Sheriff, Clark Cottom, the incident occurred near County Road 350 N and temporarily closed a road in the eastern portion of the county. Reports indicate that the rail line had serviced the Landree Coal Mine. Chief Deputy, Jason Bobbitt, says the coal train cars were not loaded at the time, there were no injuries, and no hazardous materials were involved. The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined.