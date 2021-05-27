Cancel
COVID nursing home scandals deepen: Gretchen Whitmer administration's nursing home death toll 'could be double' the official count as it's revealed Andrew Cuomo 'deployed the Speaker to silence a critic' after his cover-up emerged

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's coronavirus nursing home crisis deepened today amid claims that Michigan's death toll could be double the official figure and that Andrew Cuomo used the Speaker to help hide New York's cover-up. Cuomo and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been under intense scrutiny since August when Trump said they 'issued...

Michigan Statethecentersquare.com

Michigan undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths, reporter says

(The Center Square) – Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff says Michigan has undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths. The accusation follows a settlement between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and LeDuff with legal services provided by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. LeDuff and the MCPP sued the government when it failed to provide public records as required by law.
