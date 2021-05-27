COVID nursing home scandals deepen: Gretchen Whitmer administration's nursing home death toll 'could be double' the official count as it's revealed Andrew Cuomo 'deployed the Speaker to silence a critic' after his cover-up emerged

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will cash in on his book about leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic to the tune of more than $5 million. Cuomo, who has drawn criticism for patting his administration on the back by writing the book during the height of the outbreak, disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” and will pocket another $2 million over the next two years on the book.