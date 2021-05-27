Cape Regional Medical Center opens Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center Supported by Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack Perioperative Solutions

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) congratulates Cape Regional Medical Center (Cape Regional) on the opening of their new ambulatory surgery center on Tuesday, May 4. The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center offers a wide range of surgical services across southern New Jersey. The services provided include ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, ENT, GI, gynecology, urology, hand surgery, sports medicine, orthopedics, podiatry, and pain management. Since 2007, Cape Regional has been a champion of Picis in the Northeast, leveraging the multiple modules of the Picis Perioperative solution. Deployed Picis modules at the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center include Picis OR Manager and SmarTrack. This 19,000 sqft facility includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, six preoperative bays, and sixteen PACU units as well as a central sterilization suite.