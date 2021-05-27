newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Most Shocking Eliminations In Dancing With The Stars History

By Lucille Barilla
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Viewers of "Dancing with the Stars" become very attached to the show's celebrity performers. The series, best known for submersing celebrities in the unfamiliar world of ballroom dancing, has been a smash for ABC since its debut in June 2005. The series turned unknown professional dancers into household names and has become the place for celebrities looking to explore their creativity, rebound from a past mistake, or even resurrect a once-dead career, as they learn complicated ballroom techniques.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Sabrina Bryan
Person
Sarah
Person
Maria Menounos
Person
Kellie Pickler
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Bristol Palin
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Zendaya
Person
Milo Manheim
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Ally Brooke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Ballroom Dance#Ballroom Dancing#Most Shocking#Reality Show#Music Stars#Movie Stars#Pop Stars#Hollywood Stars#Abc#The Washington Post#Huffpost#Entertainment Weekly#Disney Channel#Newsweek#Tea Party#Hollywood Reporter#Mtv News#Oprah Daily#Reality Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Maria Menounos’ mother, Litsa Menounos, dies of brain cancer

Maria Menounos revealed that her mother, Litsa Menounos, has died after a long battle with brain cancer. The Greek-American TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a black and white photo of her in bed with her mother captioned, “RIP mom. god loved her so much he took her on greek easter.”
TV ShowsPosted by
The Boot

8 Years Ago: Kellie Pickler Wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On May 21, 2013, Kellie Pickler and dancing partner Derek Hough won Season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. The pair won the season thanks to perfect 30-point scores on all three of their final dances: a quickstep set to Ludovic Bource's "Peppy and George;" a freestyle dance soundtracked by Labrinth feat. Emeli Sandé's "Beneath Your Beautiful;" and an instant jive to Little Richard's "Keep-a-Knockin'."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Singing Billie Eilish Song Yields Shocking Elimination of Fan Favorite

“American Idol” top four finalist Casey Bishop made a bold move Sunday night, sitting down with mentor Finneas to take on Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay.” She rocked the song’s co-writer/producer, and the judges, too — yet, despite all that love, apparently not everyone wished she would stay. “So,...
TV Showsourteentrends.com

Was Dancing With The Stars Pro Derek Hough Invited To Be On ABC Show Again?

Derek Hough is quite popular with fans of the dance show, Dancing With The Stars. He currently holds the record for winning the Mirrorball Trophy the most number of times. Between 2007 to 2016, the professional dancer competed on the show occasionally with the fans and panelists showering accolades at his performances.
MusicThe New Yorker

How Olivia Rodrigo Became Pop’s Brightest New Star

“Nini and I are very similar,” Olivia Rodrigo said. “She writes songs about boys and puts them on social media, and that’s totally something that I do in my real life.” Rodrigo was sitting in front of a mixing board, talking about the character she plays on television and the complicated ways in which her life and her art tend to resemble each other. It was 2019, and she was being interviewed in a Disney Channel program with a suitably recursive name: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special,” a promotional vehicle (“The Special”) for her television show (“The Series”), which was about a bunch of students mounting a stage production (“The Musical”) of a popular Disney Channel movie from the two-thousands (“High School Musical”). Later in the special, cameras captured the show’s producer telling Rodrigo and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, that a duet they had written was going to be included in a future episode. “You guys have your song chosen, and it’s called ‘Just for a Moment.’ It’s going to be a giant hit,” he told them, and they shrieked with gratitude.