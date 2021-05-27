‘Ole and Friends’ kick off Cambridge Summer Concerts
Every year the City of Cambridge offers free concerts in the Park where the community is invited to attend, bring along a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a variety of different forms of entertainment from comedy to rock music to polka music and everything in between. Food trucks are also available for the community’s convenience. This summer, the concerts not only take place at the City Park, but a couple of them are presented in downtown Cambridge.www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com