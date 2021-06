PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The head of Arizona elections is getting security after threats were made against her and an employee with The Gateway Pundit chased after her. Gov. Doug Ducey's office said he ordered security for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. "Threats of violence are completely unacceptable. We take them very seriously," a Ducey spokesman said. DPS confirmed with Arizona's Family the agency is providing security for Hobbs. A spokesman wouldn't provide any other details, like how many troopers would be assigned to her. "Let me be very clear: I will never be intimidated out of telling the truth, defending our elections, and serving the people of Arizona," Hobbs tweeted out on Friday afternoon.