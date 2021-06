Matt Hancock has offered a gloomy analysis of the prospect of easing of all remaining Covid restrictions in England on 21 June, suggesting there isn’t anything in the data to “say we are definitively off-track”Speaking hours after Boris Johnson admitted the data was too “ambiguous” at the moment to make a decision on the final unlocking, the health secretary said the government would set out the next step by 14 June.Answering questions after a speech hailing the success of the UK’s vaccination rollout, Mr Hancock added it was “critical” to keep monitoring the number of people have received a second...