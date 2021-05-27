Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

New owners bring new life to local store — with a focus on high-end bourbon

By TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com
stardem.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — This deli gas station, Runway Liquors, is different from your run of the mill convenience store. First of all it has a canary yellow airplane secured in concrete right outside next to the pumps. Also if you know any thing about bourbon, this is the place to go. Steve Panduwawala has an attentive clientele who are notified when the really pricey labels come in. One is called Old Carter. It is not easy to find and it costs about $500 a bottle unless you find the 12 year old version, which is more.

www.stardem.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easton, MD
Business
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
County
Talbot County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#New Start#Liquor Store#Runway Liquors#Ceylon Auto Traders#Salisbury University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of ‘first dog’ Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Galveston, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday

The U.S. government is catching up with Black people who have been commemorating the end of slavery in the United States for generations with a day called “Juneteenth.”. President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday. “I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another,” he said.
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...