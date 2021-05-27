New owners bring new life to local store — with a focus on high-end bourbon

EASTON — This deli gas station, Runway Liquors, is different from your run of the mill convenience store. First of all it has a canary yellow airplane secured in concrete right outside next to the pumps. Also if you know any thing about bourbon, this is the place to go. Steve Panduwawala has an attentive clientele who are notified when the really pricey labels come in. One is called Old Carter. It is not easy to find and it costs about $500 a bottle unless you find the 12 year old version, which is more.