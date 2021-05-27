Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

With fans back at Staples, playoff games will feel 'real' again, Mychal Thompson says

Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Once he settles into the broadcast booth, Mychal Thompson senses he will feel an adrenaline rush. Thompson will watch the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Sun in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday at Staples Center. He will commentate on the game as the Lakers’ longtime radio analyst for their flagship station. And he will attend the Lakers' first home playoff game with fans in eight years.

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Mychal Thompson
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Playoff Series#Home Games#End Game#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Sun#Staples Center#Commentate#Usa Today Sports#The San Antonio Spurs#The Milwaukee Bucks#La Clippers#The Brooklyn Nets#Lakers Nets#Espn#La Live#The Golden State Warriors#Suns#Twitter#The Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAInsideHoops

Celtics home games will allow increased fan capacity in playoffs

The Boston Celtics today announced increased capacity and ticket sale information for all 2021 NBA Playoff games played at TD Garden, beginning with Game 3 of Boston’s first round matchup with Brooklyn on Friday, May 28. Additionally, the Boston Celtics and TD Garden will host fans at near full capacity...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Knicks fans started trolling José Altuve with a chant during playoff game

New York Knicks fans actually started trolling Jose Altuve in the middle of their playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks. Just when you thought the trolling of the Houston Astros couldn’t get any better, leave it to the good folks of New York to step up and give us something totally different, and totally awesome. Sorry Jose Altuve, you’re not going to like this.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Let’s Focus on the Real Game One Story: Tobias Harris and his Playoff Career High

Blah blah blah “Ben Simmons only scored six points” and blah blah blah “Joel Embiid was in foul trouble.” Doc Rivers this and Doc Rivers that, and yadda yadda yadda. It’s always interesting to absorb media and fan reaction after a game and see what people are talking about. Based on some of what I’m reading this morning, you’d think the Sixers lost on Sunday afternoon, but they didn’t. They were a little flat after a week off and didn’t look like themselves in the first half, but they handled a decent effort from Washington and still went on to win by seven points.
NBAmynewsla.com

Lakers To Play First Playoff Game at Staples Center Since 2013 Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round series will shift to Staples Center Thursday for their first playoff game there since April 28, 2013. While the Lakers treated last Wednesday’s play-in game “like a playoff game,” this Thursday’s game “will be pretty special for our fans,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “That’s what I came here for — to be in a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful.”
NBAAZFamily

Loyal Suns fans celebrate playoff victory in game 1 against Lakers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a journey more than a decade in the making for our Phoenix Suns. During their first playoff game in 11 years, the Suns got their first win in the playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns beat the Lakers 99-90 on Sunday.
NBANBC Sports

J-Will says he'll feel connected to Kings fans forever

Jason Williams' time in Sacramento might have been short, but it will be remembered forever. The Kings selected Williams with the No. 7 pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, and he couldn't have had a better coach to start his NBA career. Rick Adelman, who will be entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next year along with Chris Webber, let Williams be free and that turned into some wild highlight reels.
NBAtheshadowleague.com

Spicy Game 1 Playoff Takes On NBA Fan Club On Clubhouse

The NBA Fan Club gang bounced right into the room following the Lakers’ resounding loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Fan Club participants also had some strong opinions about the Heat-Bucks series which finds last year’s Eastern Conference Champs down 2-0.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On First Playoff Games For The Lakers At Staples Center Since 2013: "It's Going To Be Pretty Special For Our Fans. ... That's What I Came Here For To Be Able To Play A Playoff Game In Front Of The Lakers Faithful."

It's been a while since the Staples Center host a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game. To be more accurate, it hasn't happened since April 28, 2013; when the San Antonio Spurs completed a first-round sweep. The Lakers didn't make the playoffs for the next seven seasons. Kobe Bryant struggled to...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Mike McKenna on the pressure of back-to-back playoff games, Oilers depth

Leah Hextall on overtime play during playoffs, calling games and PWHPA's exposure. Play-by-play for the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour, Leah Hextall joined Scott and Karen to talk about the Jets-Oilers series, her thoughts on overtime play during playoffs and how the PWHPA is growing the exposure of women's hockey. Listen.
NBANBA

Lakers Light Up for First Playoff Game Back at Home

The Lakers Family hasn't experienced a playoff game in STAPLES Center for eight years — that all changed tonight. The Lake Show took Game 3 from their arena in DTLA, defeating Phoenix 109-95. The series is now 2-1. As for the scoring, that aspect of the game was charged by...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Lakers fans flood Staples Center with 'Kobe' chants during Game 3 win vs. Suns

Los Angeles Lakers fans filled the Staples Center with chants of "Kobe" as the team picked up its first playoff victory at home since 2013. Lakers fans never got to witness the team’s run to the NBA championship last season because of the coronavirus pandemic and had to wait until the team won its play-in tournament game and then two more games before the team returned to Los Angeles to host the Phoenix Suns.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Suns Preview: Playoff basketball is back at Staples Center

It’s been just over eight years since the Los Angeles Lakers last played a playoff game at Staples Center. They played a play-in game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples earlier this month, but that wasn’t technically a playoff game, even though LeBron James felt like it was. “I’m...
NBAkslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Says Ankle Feels Better After Game Two

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Donovan Mitchell and his injured ankle were nowhere to be found on the Utah Jazz injury report ahead of game three against the Memphis Grizzlies. The All-Star missed game one of the series after being ruled out shortly before tip-off. Mitchell returned to the lineup...
NBAObserver-Dispatch

If Knicks advance in NBA playoffs, games at MSG are for vaccinated fans only

The New York Knicks are planning to have a true Madison Square Garden sellout for future NBA playoff games. If the Knicks get past Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round series, the next round of games at the Garden will be for fully-vaccinated fans only, the team announced Friday.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Celtics fans back in full force for Game 4 created 'electrifying' atmosphere

May 31—BOSTON — It had been a long time coming, 448 days in fact. But for the first time in well over a year, things felt back to normal at the TD Garden with 17,226 fans piling into the arena to root on the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday.
NBAThe Ringer

That Loving (and Frenetic) Knicks Playoff Feeling Is Back

This past Sunday, a couple of hours before the New York Knicks hosted their first playoff game in eight seasons, reporters asked head coach Tom Thibodeau to reminisce about the loudest he’d ever heard a Madison Square Garden crowd get over the years. The subject matter was typical—we love a good “World’s Most Famous Arena” reference, don’t we, folks?—but the question was also topical. The Knicks had earned the no. 4 seed and first-round home-court advantage. The Garden was set to open its doors to more than 15,000 ticket holders for Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks, representing the biggest NBA crowd since COVID-19 paused the league in March of 2020. Between all that and Knicks fans’ longtime thirst for a return to playoff basketball, the subject of decibel levels was newsworthy.