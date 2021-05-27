With fans back at Staples, playoff games will feel 'real' again, Mychal Thompson says
LOS ANGELES -- Once he settles into the broadcast booth, Mychal Thompson senses he will feel an adrenaline rush. Thompson will watch the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Sun in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday at Staples Center. He will commentate on the game as the Lakers’ longtime radio analyst for their flagship station. And he will attend the Lakers' first home playoff game with fans in eight years.www.lcsun-news.com