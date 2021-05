Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.