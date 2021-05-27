The Best Policy: Insurance Veteran and Entrepreneur Marcio Pepe Founds Innovative Startup Get-A-Quote

Hiring effectively is both a science and an art. This article will cover five practical principles to make the life of a startup CEO easier. In emerging ecosystems oftentimes there is a dearth of talent. In mature ecosystems availability is usually not the problem, it’s cost. Ever heard of Google or Facebook paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for an entry-level ML engineer? And attracting talent is half the battle, retaining is the other. All the cliches about money and fulfillment are very much true here — a startup probably needs both. At Tau Ventures we advise our entrepreneurs to use the same principles of rapid iteration they apply to the startup for hiring. In other words, to test various channels for hiring — their own networks, their investors’ networks, public job posting, university career centers, recruiters — and double down on what works.