The Best Policy: Insurance Veteran and Entrepreneur Marcio Pepe Founds Innovative Startup Get-A-Quote

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Tech-centered insurance start-up Get-A-Quote has announced that it is officially open for business, offering consumers a streamlined way to get a quote for a variety of insurance policies. Insurance is an industry not particularly known for “disruptor”-style innovation. With the advent of Get-A-Quote, customers have an innovative new option, and insurance professional and entrepreneur Marcio Pepe establishes himself as a voice of influence in the industry, and a source of change.

IN THIS ARTICLE
