A Swiss bank agreed to pay $79.7 million in penalties after admitting to laundering over $36 million in bribes paid to international soccer officials on Thursday. Bank Julius Baer, the third largest Swiss bank, will pay a $43.3 million fine and forfeit another $36.4 million for conducting the transactions between February 2013 and May 2015, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The settlement is part of a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors.