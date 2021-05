It’s not a surprise to see a Warriors vs Lakers matchup in the NBA playoffs, but the play-in tournament is not when anyone would have expected. But the Lakers landed in this spot after an injury-plagued regular season, and we are now in for a highly-anticipated Steph Curry vs LeBron James showdown tonight. For the winner, a first-round matchup with the second-seeded Phoenix Suns awaits. The loser, meanwhile, will host either the Memphis Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs in an elimination matchup on Friday.