newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willits, CA

Fire breaks out at Solid Waste of Willits

By Jaclyn Luna
Willits News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, a fire started at the Solid Waste of Willits, Inc. (SWOW) Willits Transfer Station, forcing the station to temporarily close. The fire was likely caused by a customer dumping prohibited items into the dump trailer, which ignited the surrounding garbage on fire and caused an unpleasant odor throughout Willits.

www.willitsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Willits, CA
Willits, CA
Accidents
Willits, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Fire#Fire Extinguisher#Fire Protection#Odor#Accident#Heavy Equipment#Electronic Waste#Office Equipment#Swow#Willits Police Department#Hazmobile Schedule#Mendorecycle#Appliance Disposal#Flames#Home#Appliances#Freon#Russian River Watershed#Latex Paint#Chemicals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mendocino County, CAcrimevoice.com

Domestic violence, suspicious fire, released on citation

On the afternoon of May 11 a domestic disturbance call from the Golden Rule RV Park came in to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department. A husband had assaulted his 41-year-old wife, possibly holding her captive in the RV for several days. Arriving deputies spotted a trailer with black smoke coming...
Willits, CAWillits News

MCSO: Ukiah man reportedly keeps wife trapped in trailer for days

A Ukiah man was arrested this week for allegedly keeping his wife captive for several days in a trailer at a Willits RV park, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the Golden Rule RV Park in Willits for a report of a woman being assaulted by her husband, and possibly drugged and held captive for several days.
Willits, CAkymkemp.com

Fieldbrook Man Arrested Near Willits on Firearms and Vandalism Charges

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-15-2021 at about 12:38 A.M, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the area...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Ukiah police and fire log: Sunday, May 16, 2021

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. To anonymously report crime information, call 463-6205. DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle at the corner of South Orchard Avenue and Peach Street at 12:43 a.m. May 1 and arrested Lee E. Stipe, 54, of Ukiah, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into Mendocino County Jail.
Willits, CAWillits News

Little Lake Fire discuses calls and grand opening of new firehouse

At the May 11 Little Lake Fire Protection District (LLFD) Board Meeting Fire Chief Chris Wilkes gave an update on the new firehouse. He said, “Things are going really well there.” Construction is currently occurring on the inside of the structure, including on the ceiling T-bar structure that the sheet rock will be attached to. Concrete for the sidewalk is being poured and the employee parking lot is in progress as well. Wilkes estimated construction to be completed by late August. The Board discussed a grand opening and dedication ceremony to occur on Sept. 11.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Assignment: Ukiah- More trees than grains of sand

The biggest favor Mendocino County could do for itself is revive the long dormant logging industry. A well thought-out program to utilize our abundance of trees makes as much sense as growing and harvesting corn in Iowa. Mendo County is home to vast tracts of trees planted by Georgia Pacific and Louisiana Pacific in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The trees are now 40 and 50 years old and were never destined to be anything than lumber for a backyard deck, sheathing for a roof, or fancy, expensive wainscoting in some high-ranking Chinese Communist official’s palace.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Deputies involved in gunfight, no one injured — major search ensues

MENDOCINO Co., 5/14/21 — A homeowner near Elk, who was away from home, spotted a burglar breaking into his house on a live security camera late Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, the owner called 911 and deputies were dispatched to the home where they gave chase to the intruder, until he fire upon them. A short gunfight resulted, and the burglar got away. Soon thereafter, officers from several local law enforcement departments arrived to begin searching for the man, who remains at large.
Willits, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Suspected in Willits Crash that Killed Motorcyclist

Early in the morning of Thursday, May 13, 2021, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle and was ejected off a bridge south of Main Street near Willits on Highway 101. The rider suffered fatal injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Willits crash was reported to 9-1-1 just before 3:00 a.m. It was described as a head-on collision at the north end of Willits. Two vehicles were reported to be on fire.
Mendocino County, CAksro.com

Armed Burglary Suspect Sought in Mendocino County

The Mendocino Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspected home burglar who exchanged gunfire with Deputies. The Sheriff’s office got a call Wednesday from a resident looking at live security footage while away from his home on Cameron Road in Elk, California saying that an unknown male was inside his residence. Deputies responded within 22 minutes and encountered the suspect outside of the residence. They engaged in a foot pursuit until the suspect fired multiple times at one of the deputies with the deputy returning fire. While no one was injured from the gunfire, the suspect managed to escape. Upon further review, deputies believe the suspect matches the description of another who committed vandalism and burglaries of cabins in Ukiah back in February. He’s described at standing about 5’10, white, with a red beard weighing between 165-180 pounds. He is still to be considered armed and dangerous.
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (68.5/69.7) – Krull Telecom was granted a Caltrans Encroachment Permit for utility work from Ocean View Drive to Ten Mile River on Thursday, May 20. One-way traffic control will be in effect weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate five-minute delays. Route 20 (16.5) –...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Mendocino County, CAtheava.com

Death On The Willits Bypass

On May 13, 2021, at approximately 0255 hours, Michael Lee Confer, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, northbound on US-101, south of Main Street, on the elevated Willits Bypass, at an unknown rate of speed. A male, was riding a 2007 BMW motorcycle, southbound on US-101, approaching the Pontiac, at approximately 55 mph. For reasons still under investigation, Confer allowed his Pontiac to travel over the double yellow painted lines, which separated the northbound and southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycle. A head on collision occurred subsequently ejecting the male rider and his motorcycle over the side of the elevated bypass, where they came to rest below. The force of impact caused Confer’s Pontaic to ignite and catch fire. US-101 was closed for approximately 2 hours for emergency services and scene investigation.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

CHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Willits Bypass

A Crescent City man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter Thursday following an early morning crash on the Willits Bypass that killed a motorcyclist, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, Michael L. Confer, 30, of Crescent City, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on...