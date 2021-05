The defense in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial focused on suspects other than the accused Cristhian Rivera Monday during cross-examination. Defense Attorney Chad Frese questioned Special Agent Trent Vileta (vih-LET-uh) about Tibbetts’ boyfriend and brought up tips to law enforcement about the man who lived near the field where Tibbetts body was found. He asked the agent if he found it ironic that a man they’d received at least two tips on lived about on quarter-mile from where her body was found. Agent Vileta said, “No, not at all.” Agent Vileta testified that Rivera’s confession had cleared the neighbor. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibett’s death.