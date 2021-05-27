Oklahoma Legislature wraps up 2021 regular session

When the clock struck midnight on Saturday, it all but sealed the fate of the last remaining bill relating to emergency powers reform. House Bill 3—or the Texas Pandemic Response Act, as it was known when it originally left the House of Representatives—was almost completely gutted and replaced with Senate Bill 1025 when it went through the Senate State Affairs Committee. It passed the Senate on May 25; when it got back to the House, they chose to appoint a conference committee to reconcile the differences between the House and Senate versions, which were stark.