newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Inspire Trust With Robust, Well-Tested AI-Infused Applications

By Diego Lo Giudice
forrester.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware takes part in almost everything we do, and yes, we do trust that it works! OK, sometimes it fails and it drives us nuts, but in most cases, it does what we expect it to do. How have we learned to trust that software works? Through positive experiences with software that meets our expectations. And well-tested software avoids destroying customer experience, since customers never see the bugs — they get identified and fixed earlier in the development process. Thanks to test automation in its continuous delivery process, Intesa Sanpaolo captured 700 bugs as it released new features of its flagship mobile application into production throughout the last 12 months. Thus, test automation is essential to any modern application delivery process.

go.forrester.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Testing#Mobile Application#Ai#Software Automation#Enterprise Software#Customer Support#Building Software#Customer Experience#Forrester Analytics#The World Quality Report#Ai Infused Applications#Well Tested Software#Test Automation#Software Works#Continuous Delivery#Intelligent Behavior#Customers#Positive Experiences#Automated Factories#Devops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Businessenterprisetalk.com

Perforce Acquires 21 Labs, An AI-Based Scriptless Mobile Testing Provider

Perforce Software, (“Perforce”), a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Francisco Partners, announced today that it has acquired 21 Labs, an AI-based mobile testing provider that helps businesses deliver quality software faster.
CollegesThe Next Web

Why you should be very wary of AI that ‘processes’ college video applications

To the graduating class of 2021 I have but one piece of advice for you: watch out for snake oil. Artificial intelligence is a backbone technology that’s as important as the internet or electricity. But it’s also a field so rife with scams that even institutions of higher learning are getting duped by smooth-talking marketing teams and BS AI.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Barracuda adds AI-powered automation to its web application security platform

Barracuda Networks Inc. today released Cloud Application Protection 2.0, a new version of its software product for securing websites and web applications, that can automatically adjust its configuration settings in response to changing requirements. Barracuda is a major maker of cybersecurity software and appliances. The company traded on the Nasdaq...
Softwaredataversity.net

The Second Pillar of Trusted AI: Operations

Click to learn more about author Scott Reed. The true worth of AI is not the allure of advanced and innovative methodologies, but the potential for value to be ultimately added to your business. During development, when you train your model and see strong performance across cross-validation folds, the holdout, and an external prediction dataset, it may be tempting to roll out the red carpet and parade the results. Sure, the potential business value is seen within the model, but how do we protect and nurture it over time? Ongoing model performance can be unpredictable and volatile, with the possibility of changes in the input data or business process. Without an overarching infrastructure to safeguard that value, AI cannot achieve its desired impact.
Technologympdigest.com

Filters for High Frequency Testing Applications

Two new filter series for high frequency testing applications, the LC17 and HC17, provide brick wall characteristics and performance to 7 GHz, making them ideal for Audio-Digital-Conversion and Digital-Audio-Conversion (ADC/DAC) test setups. Such signal conditioning testing is especially important for semiconductor chips and integrated circuits where testing frequencies continue to trend higher and higher (now in the GHz range). Relevant markets include commercial, industrial, medical, military/defense, and test & measurement.
CancerPosted by
Forbes

Creating Impact With AI: Doing Well By Doing Good

Global Digital Cognitive Strategist , Digital Visionary, Artificial Intelligence expert, Venture Capitalist, Innovation CTO, author & AI contributor to Forbes.com. The use cases for AI powered social innovation on the rise. The global pandemic has given us all an opportunity to pause for thought and take stock of what is...
Marketscommunalnews.com

Rising Application of AI in Technologies Utilized in the Pharmaceutical Industry Boosts Market Growth

The increasing application of artificial intelligence in technologies used in pharmaceutical drug development to patient care is anticipated to drive the growth of AI in the medical devices market. Additionally, the rising number of collaborations of the leading AI providers and healthcare companies is projected to result in the rapid introduction of AI in medical devices and drug development.
Healthitnonline.com

Carestream Accelerates Development and Delivery of AI Applications for Medical Imaging

May 20, 2021 — Carestream Health is transforming and accelerating the way it develops and delivers AI applications for medical imaging that help improve patient care. The state-of-the-art initiative is based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) GreenLake for Machine Learning Operations (ML Ops). The machine-learning-optimized cloud service infrastructure makes it easier and faster to get started with ML/AI projects, and seamlessly scale them to production deployments.
Computersarxiv.org

DTNN: Energy-efficient Inference with Dendrite Tree Inspired Neural Networks for Edge Vision Applications

Deep neural networks (DNN) have achieved remarkable success in computer vision (CV). However, training and inference of DNN models are both memory and computation intensive, incurring significant overhead in terms of energy consumption and silicon area. In particular, inference is much more cost-sensitive than training because training can be done offline with powerful platforms, while inference may have to be done on battery powered devices with constrained form factors, especially for mobile or edge vision applications. In order to accelerate DNN inference, model quantization was proposed. However previous works only focus on the quantization rate without considering the efficiency of operations. In this paper, we propose Dendrite-Tree based Neural Network (DTNN) for energy-efficient inference with table lookup operations enabled by activation quantization. In DTNN both costly weight access and arithmetic computations are eliminated for inference. We conducted experiments on various kinds of DNN models such as LeNet-5, MobileNet, VGG, and ResNet with different datasets, including MNIST, Cifar10/Cifar100, SVHN, and ImageNet. DTNN achieved significant energy saving (19.4X and 64.9X improvement on ResNet-18 and VGG-11 with ImageNet, respectively) with negligible loss of accuracy. To further validate the effectiveness of DTNN and compare with state-of-the-art low energy implementation for edge vision, we design and implement DTNN based MLP image classifiers using off-the-shelf FPGAs. The results show that DTNN on the FPGA, with higher accuracy, could achieve orders of magnitude better energy consumption and latency compared with the state-of-the-art low energy approaches reported that use ASIC chips.
SoftwareLumia UK

Harness the power of data and AI in your applications with Azure

Over the past year, it’s become clear that businesses navigating these unprecedented times require a new level of agility. Core to this agility is achieving a level of software development excellence that was once thought unimaginable. When it comes to empowering all developers with limitless scale, choice, and possibilities, Microsoft Azure has their back.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

HDXplore: Automated Blackbox Testing of Brain-Inspired Hyperdimensional Computing

Inspired by the way human brain works, the emerging hyperdimensional computing (HDC) is getting more and more attention. HDC is an emerging computing scheme based on the working mechanism of brain that computes with deep and abstract patterns of neural activity instead of actual numbers. Compared with traditional ML algorithms such as DNN, HDC is more memory-centric, granting it advantages such as relatively smaller model size, less computation cost, and one-shot learning, making it a promising candidate in low-cost computing platforms. However, the robustness of HDC models have not been systematically studied. In this paper, we systematically expose the unexpected or incorrect behaviors of HDC models by developing HDXplore, a blackbox differential testing-based framework. We leverage multiple HDC models with similar functionality as cross-referencing oracles to avoid manual checking or labeling the original input. We also propose different perturbation mechanisms in HDXplore. HDXplore automatically finds thousands of incorrect corner case behaviors of the HDC model. We propose two retraining mechanisms and using the corner cases generated by HDXplore to retrain the HDC model, we can improve the model accuracy by up to 9%.
Engineeringdesign-reuse.com

Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications

— Mirabilis Design, leader in system simulation, joins forces with E-Elements, a leading service provider in system design, to create a breakthrough design solution that drastically reduces the turnaround time of AI software development for the medical, robotics, and autonomous driving industries. The joint solution utilizes ARM-based embedded systems as...
Technologytucsonpost.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Hair Careaithority.com

Global Leader in Hair Regrowth and Restoration Chooses Bright Pattern for Omnichannel Digital Customer Engagement

Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been chosen by the global leader in hair regrowth and restoration to power omnichannel conversations and add new digital channels, including MMS over text messaging and COVID-friendly socially distanced video sales consultations. The company chose Bright Pattern for its omnichannel capabilities, range of digital channels, and tight integration with Salesforce.
ElectronicsSentinel

Trending in COVID-19 impact: AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market by Application, Type, Region for Forecast – 2020 to 2028

The mounting emergence of AI based fever detection cameras to monitor and detect human body temperature are creating profitable opportunities for the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market in the forecast period. The rapid impact of corona virus across the globe is driving the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market. The temperature variations and accuracy issue may restrain the growth of the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market. Furthermore, the proliferation of temperature detection cameras is anticipated to create market opportunities for the AI-Based Fever Detection Camera market during the forecast period.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do we decide whether or not to trust AI systems?

Every time you speak to a virtual assistant on your smartphone, you are talking to an artificial intelligence — an AI that can, for example, learn your taste in music and make song recommendations that improve based on your interactions. However, AI also assists us with more risk-fraught activities, such as helping doctors diagnose cancer. These are two very different scenarios, but the same issue permeates both: How do we humans decide whether or not to trust a machine’s recommendations?
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

AI applications, testing part of future envisioned for DSU

Hardware. Software. Applications. Cybersecurity. Artificial Intelligence (AI). As the field of computer science has grown, a new vocabulary has slipped into common usage. What was once science fiction has become reality, and with that new reality has come not only a new vocabulary but also a need for expertise. Dakota...
Softwarenojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: AI Routing in the Contact Center, Voice Analytics

This week we share announcements around intelligent contact center routing, voice analytics tools, a secure access service edge (SASE) and Google Cloud integration, a personalized videoconferencing kit, and CPaaS funding. Nice Aims to Hyper-Personalize Customer Engagement. Enterprise software provider Nice this week launched Enlighten AI Routing at its Interactions Live...