Driven by a Decline in Loan Values, Life Companies See Returns Drop in Q1: Trepp

By The Editors
Commercial Observer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Commercial mortgage investments held by life insurance companies posted a negative total return of -0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021, a 1.65 percent decrease from the positive 1.22 percent return realized in the fourth quarter of 2020,” wrote Jennifer Dimaano, a data analyst at Trepp. “The negative total return is attributable to a decline in reported loan values of -1.77 percent. Income returns continue to be positive and contributed 0.97 percent in the first quarter of the year.

commercialobserver.com
