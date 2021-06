The odds I am using are on Bovada so please do not blame me if your sportsbook is different. First, the over-under is 2.25 (Asian Handicap). Chelsea to win the game in 90 minutes is +340 , Manchester City to win the game in 90 minutes is -115, and finally, a draw meaning getting to extra time is +240. You can also bet Chelsea +.5 at -115 meaning a draw or win in the 90 minutes would earn you money. One thing to know about soccer and the Champions League Final is this – always expect the unexpected. Heck my favorite team Tottenham Hotspur made the final in 2019 after beating Manchester City! However, now they are in a brutal rebuilding/reloading process that has many up in arms.