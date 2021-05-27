Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales on Faith, Redemption, and “Blue Miracle”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBased on a true story, Jimmy Gonzales stars as Omar, the head of the cash-strapped boys orphanage Casa Hogar. In order to save the facility, Omar and his kids team up with a washed-up boat captain Wade Malloy (Dennis Quaid) for a chance to win in the Bisbee’s Black and Blue Fishing Tournament, the Super Bowl of fishing competition.

nbcpalmsprings.com
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Blue Miracle’ Video: Delving Into the True Story Behind the Film

Writer/director Julio Quintana believes the story that’s the basis for Blue Miracle is so crazy that if it wasn’t true, you could never write a movie about it. The one-minute behind-the scenes featurette for the inspirational movie focuses on the true story of the fishing tournament that helped save Casa Hogar.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Blue Miracle

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Great intentions and solid acting keep this uplifting but predictable film from getting lost at sea. Blue Miracle is one of those stories that remains watchable even if you know from the start exactly how it's going to end. That's thanks to a compelling true story about an orphanage about to go under and a confident central performance by Jimmy Gonzales, whose own life story apparently inspired him in the role. It's also thanks to a cast of engaging kids and a credibly gruff and wind-worn Dennis Quaid. And it's thanks to an upbeat hip-hop soundtrack and an absolutely gorgeous setting, beautifully filmed in blue tones on land, sea, and in sweeping aerial shots.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Blue Miracle' Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

Many a chef will tell you that fish and cheese don’t go together, but “Blue Miracle” says otherwise. Based on the true, headline-making story of an amateur Mexican team who won the world’s richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana’s likable family film misses nary a cornball trick in Hollywood’s underdog-drama playbook, and just about pulls it off.
Moviesjamonkey.com

‘Blue Miracle’ Review: Heartwarming True Story

Blue Miracle shines a light on the heartwarming story of Casa Hogar in Mexico, an orphanage that faced devastation from a hurricane and bankruptcy, but kept the faith and found friendship in the community after winning a prestigious fishing tournament. The film is an inspiring story of faith and the...
TV & Videospresspassla.com

Q+A With Netflix’s ‘Blue Miracle’ Star Miguel Angel Garcia

Blue Miracle is a newly released Netflix film about the incredible true story of Casa Hogar. The story of Blue Miracle is the incredible tale of Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) as we fellow his last chance to save the cash-strapped orphanage, he and his wife run. “Papa Omar” and his kids, alongside a reluctant “Moco”(Miguel Angel Garcia) partner with a washed-up boat captain (Dennis Quaid) for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.
TV & Videospresspassla.com

Trailer Tuesday: Blue Miracle

Netflix released the trailer for the film Blue Miracle based on an incredible true story. Blue Miracle tells the incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage. The film is drected by Julio Quintana and written by Julio Quintana and Chris Dowling. Dennis Quaid joins the cast alongside Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, Miguel Angel Garcia and more. Blue Miracle is set to debut on Netflix, May 27th.
MoviesNewsday

'Blue Miracle' review: Painstakingly predictable, unabashedly sincere

WHAT IT'S ABOUT The true story of a team from the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico-based Casa Hogar Orphange competing in the 2014 Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament becomes fodder for the inspirational sports movie "Blue Miracle." Jimmy Gonzalez plays Omar, who runs the cash-strapped orphanage with his wife Becca...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blue Miracle’ on Netflix, a Whale of a True Fish Story That’s Waterlogged With Cliches

Netflix feelgooder Blue Miracle is a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story) with actual boats in it. Director Julio Quintana took a real-life story about orphans participating in a big-time fishing tournament and added Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, and some dramatic flourishes to it, the latter being very much something that movies do, therefore emphasizing the BO part of BOATS over the TS part. (The real orphanage’s website uses the phrase “loosely based,” and also notes that it is not benefiting financially from the movie. Boo hiss, Netflix.) Now, BO doesn’t automatically mean a movie stinks; BOing a TS is a moviemaking strategy deployed to make us feel things, and also to differentiate features from documentaries, which are more true than the movies based on true stories, but less true than actual reality sans cameras. Anyway, let’s see if this Miracle movie is any good, or if it’s just another fish story.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dennis Quaid Stars in New Inspirational Film: What to Know About the Netflix Movie

Netflix’s Blue Miracle, starring Dennis Quaid, is based on a true story – and that story is one that absolutely needs to be told. Before getting into the real-life story of this inspirational tale, it’s worth noting that Blue Miracle is now streaming, and doing phenomenally well for Netflix. The film went live on the platform this past Friday, and shot to the #5 overall spot for their programming in one weekend. It’s doing even better in Netflix’s movie category, too, at the #4 spot.
TV & VideosPopculture

Dennis Quaid's New Inspirational Drama Is Climbing Netflix's Charts

Blue Miracle, the new "based-on-a-true-story" inspirational drama starring Dennis Quaid, is already doing well on Netflix. The film was released by the streamer on Friday and reached the number five spot on Netflix's overall Top programs chart, and number four on the movie chart. Blue Miracle stars Quaid as Captain Wade Malloy, alongside Better Call Saul star Raymond Cruz and Coco's Anthony Gonzalez.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Actor Dennis Quaid Is The Proud Father of Three: Get To Know Jack, Thomas, and Zoe

Texas native Dennis Quaid has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades. Known for starring in high-profile films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap, he's developed quite a following over the years with fans who love his charming smile and low-key comedic timing. With such a big career, it's easy to focus on his personal life by looking at his relationships or failed marriages. But more importantly, Dennis Quaid fully embraces his role as a father, regardless of which relationships didn't work out in the past.
RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's Son All Grown Up

In the late '80s and throughout the '90s, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were an A-list couple. After first meeting on the set of Innerspace, the couple began dating in 1988 and were married for 10 years, from 1991 to 2001. But while the relationship came to an end, Ryan and Quaid are forever connected through their son, Jack Quaid, who they welcomed in 1992. That was 29 years ago, and these days, Jack is a successful actor himself.
Moviesthechristianbeat.org

‘Blue Miracle’ Director & Soundtrack Artists Talk About Movie Experience

This week (May 24), Reach Records’ artists Lecrae, GAWVI, WHATUPRG, and 1K Phew and Blue Miracle director Julio Quintana held a press conference style interview in support of Netflix Film Blue Miracle and the soundtrack. The full recorded event can be viewed below. Reach Records is the executive producers for...
Moviesthechristianbeat.org

Soundtrack For Netflix Film ‘Blue Miracle’ Out Now

In support of the new Netflix film Blue Miracle, Reach Records has released the official soundtrack to the inspirational family-film and it is available worldwide across all digital platforms. The soundtrack features 11 original Urbano Latino songs from Reach Records artists including Lecrae, GAWVI, WHATUPRG, 1K Phew and more. The...