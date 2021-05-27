Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Reduce your exposure to seasonal allergy triggers

By Bee Group Newspapers
cheektowagabee.com
 5 days ago

We are all excited to see cold, rainy weather leave so that we can begin to enjoy the warm summer months ahead. For some, however, the excitement of the shift in weather is tainted by the seasonal allergies that warmer weather brings. If you’re one of the millions of people who have seasonal allergies, springtime often brings sneezing, congestion, a […]

www.cheektowagabee.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Sneezing#Cold Weather#Warmer Weather#Springtime#Congestion#People#Exposure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Allergy
Related
EnvironmentHillsdale Daily News

Spring arrives with harsh allergy season

HILLSDALE - One in five Americans has a diagnosed allergy, with more than 50 percent saying the condition affects their daily quality of life. Experts predict allergy season to be exceptionally severe this spring, according to the Allergy and Asthma Network. Rising global temperatures and a forecast of warm, dry air this spring after a winter of heavy snow in some areas could significantly increase pollen production. This comes after a year many people spent mostly indoors in quarantine.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Here’s why your seasonal allergies are worse than ever this year

"This has been a really bad pollen year for a lot of people." If your allergies have been more than just a little sneezing this season, you’re not alone. Local allergists say that patients are reporting heavier seasonal allergy symptoms this year. One possible reason people are noticing an increase? Less people are wearing masks outside compared to last season.
Diseases & TreatmentsBrenham Banner-Press

Rough allergy season? How to keep symptoms at bay

(BPT) - Feeling itchy, sneezy and congested? If you or a family member find your allergies are worse this year — or if you have allergy symptoms for the first time — you are not alone. The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America reports over 50 million people suffer from allergies nationwide, and a large portion of those are seasonal sufferers. Spring brings mostly tree pollen, summer sees grass allergies flare up and weeds flourish in the fall. Climate change, especially warmer temperatures, has been causing higher pollen counts and longer pollen seasons, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in the United States of America.
Duluth, MNboreal.org

Video: Challenging allergy season this year for many in the Northland

Many of us love the outdoors. But the outdoors doesn't always love us. Seasonal allergies are really making some people miserable right now. "It's been horrible," shared Valerie Christiansen, of Duluth. "It's been a really bad year for us." She and one of her children rely on Zyrtec, and she has some extra drops for her eyes and ears, as well.
Diseases & Treatmentsccenterdispatch.com

Why now is the time to talk to your allergy specialist about ragweed

(BPT) - Spring has sprung, and for many of us, that means the start of bothersome allergy symptoms. In fact, between 30 and 60 million Americans are affected by environmental allergies each year,[1] making it one of the leading causes of chronic disease in the U.S. Allergies are caused by the body’s immune system overreacting to substances in the environment, causing symptoms like a runny nose, sneezing, congestion or sinus pressure.[2]
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Allergies Bring Obstacle for Northland Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Allergy season is upon us and as Northlanders make their way outside there are some things you should be aware of. Experts say, May is usually a tough month for allergies as there is an overlap between tree and grass pollen. As the summer goes on, ragweed...
Evansville, INwevv.com

Climate Change Being Blamed for Longer Allergy Season

If you still find yourself sneezing and rubbing irritated eyes that is because allergy season is lasting longer in the year - and studies are now saying climate change is to blame. Pollen counts are already higher than they've ever been, and not only will they continue to increase, but...
HealthPosted by
WUPE

Allergy Sufferers: If You Think This Season’s Bad, Brace Yourself

As many of you who suffer from allergies already know, allergy season is getting worse. And guess what? Climate change is to blame. That's from the experts. WWLP/22 News reports that pollen levels have been high recently due to the dry weather we have been receiving. And not only will the pollen levels increase, but the season will get longer as well.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Tree pollen causing a rough allergy season for some

Rochester, N.Y. – If you think it’s been a rough allergy season, you’re not alone. Dr. Peter Capucilli, attending immunologist for Rochester Regional Health, says it has been a difficult season for many people. Currently, he says tree pollen is very much in bloom. “If you’re having allergies now, it’s...
ScienceWTAX

How long do allergies last—a few years or your whole life?

Science doesn’t know a whole lot about allergies, but there’s a bit of good news. Clifford Bassett is the medical director of Allergy & Asthma Care of NY and says, “The only good thing about getting older is that, in many cases, allergies are less prevalent.” So why do some kids grow out of certain food allergies? That’s unclear. The experts say if you get food allergies as a kid, you just have to wait and see if your tolerances change in the future, and if you haven’t outgrown an allergy by the time you’re a teen, you’re likely to have it for life. Allergies, especially seasonal allergies, can change a lot over a lifetime, but it might not have much to do with your body. Each place you live has its own set of allergens, so moving will likely change your allergies too. It also takes time to become allergic to things—this is because you get sensitized one year and then react the next. Some bad news: people with one allergy are far more likely to develop another. Also, many things seem to affect our immune response—and thus allergies: including hormones, puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and weight gain or obesity. (PopSci)
HealthPosted by
94.9 HOM

Seasonal Allergies? Here’s a Maine-Made Cure for You, Honey

It's allergy season in New England, and my car is covered in a layer of pollen. The pollen madness got so bad that I had to hose off our patio furniture to eat dinner outside last weekend. Not only do I see that pollen, but mama, I feel it. Our bodies react to pollen as if it were an invader, similar to a bacteria or virus, so we have the same response.
Diseases & Treatmentsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Are your allergies affecting your hearing?

Are your eyes itchy? Do you have a little bit of a scratchy throat? Do you just feel clogged up? The pollen is in full swing in the heartland. With the pollen and the seasonal change come the onset of allergies. More people are experiencing allergy symptoms each year. Thirty percent of adults and nearly 40% of children are now affected by allergens. (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America April 7, 2017).