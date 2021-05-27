Report: The leaked Battlefield 2021 video is real, but it’s not the reveal trailer
A video reportedly related to the next Battlefield game has leaked online, but it’s not the full reveal trailer that’s scheduled to arrive in June. The video, which appeared on Reddit (though it comes with a MAJOR EPILEPSY WARNING), seems to be the one that insider Tom Henderson based his leaks on, including the drawings that he made of the game’s setting. It also appears to be the source for the leaked screenshots.egmnow.com