Report: The leaked Battlefield 2021 video is real, but it’s not the reveal trailer

Battlefield 6 leaks continue to flood the Internet. The past few weeks, bits and pieces of the game's reveal trailer have surfaced online, and this week, the leaks have continued. In fact, not only have images from what appears to be the game's reveal trailer leaked, but a snippet of the trailer has also seemingly leaked. Unfortunately, none of it reveals much of consequence, but both sets of leaks are making the rounds within the Battlefield community and are being plastered all over Reddit and Twitter.