newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Report: The leaked Battlefield 2021 video is real, but it’s not the reveal trailer

By Michael Goroff
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video reportedly related to the next Battlefield game has leaked online, but it’s not the full reveal trailer that’s scheduled to arrive in June. The video, which appeared on Reddit (though it comes with a MAJOR EPILEPSY WARNING), seems to be the one that insider Tom Henderson based his leaks on, including the drawings that he made of the game’s setting. It also appears to be the source for the leaked screenshots.

egmnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Online Video#Live Video#Ea Play Live 2021#Trailer#Reveal#Screenshots#Image#Soldiers#Storm#The Game#Osprey Planes#July#June#Mind#Internal Use Purposes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Major 'Battlefield 6' Letdown Leaked Ahead Of Announcement

"Battlefield 6" is the next installment to the hit "Battlefield" franchise. "Battlefield 6" is scheduled to release sometime in the Holiday of 2021. EA and DICE are set to release "Battlefield 6" in a few days, but it appears that an industry insider has some bad news for fans before the grand launch.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Battlefield 6 Leaked Screenshots Reveal Deadly Robot Dogs, V-22 Ospreys And More

We have to wait a few more weeks before Electronics Arts unveils its next Battlefield installment, presumably called Battlefield 6 (or just Battlefield), as the publisher recently confirmed it will hold a reveal event in June. In the meantime, supposed screenshots keep leaking out, potentially providing us some juicy details of what to expect when the game arrives.
Video Gamesglitched.online

New Battlefield Images Leak Showcasing a Robot-Like Dog

EA Games should just hurry up and announce Battlefield before the entire trailer leaks online. We have had multiple leaks over the past few weeks including the first set of screenshots that showed off some crazy weather and a rocket launch. Then we had the report that Battlefield won’t include a story campaign. Today, we have even more screenshots that include a robotic dog.
Video Gamesgivemesport.com

Battlefield 6: Gameplay Screenshots Leaked

Images believed to be from Battlefield 6 have been leaked online, showing fans what they can expect from EA and DICE’s latest creation. The gaming community has been waiting in anticipation after the developers revealed that a gameplay trailer will be coming very soon, intending to launch the game officially before the end of 2021.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Battlefield 2021/Battlefield 6 leaked GIFs show the game in action

Yesterday, we shared some leaked screenshots from the upcoming reveal trailer of Battlefield 2021/Battlefield 6. And today, some GIFs have been leaked from that trailer that show the game in action. Now as with the leaked screenshots, these GIFs are of low quality. Moreover, and since they are GIFs, they...
Video GamesComicBook

Battlefield 6 Leaks Continue to Flood the Internet

Battlefield 6 leaks continue to flood the Internet. The past few weeks, bits and pieces of the game's reveal trailer have surfaced online, and this week, the leaks have continued. In fact, not only have images from what appears to be the game's reveal trailer leaked, but a snippet of the trailer has also seemingly leaked. Unfortunately, none of it reveals much of consequence, but both sets of leaks are making the rounds within the Battlefield community and are being plastered all over Reddit and Twitter.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Watch ‘80%’ of the New Battlefield Trailer With a Dumb Meme Face Over it

While Gamers wait ever so patiently (NOT!) for the new Battlefield Trailer, ‘80%’ of the trailer has already leaked according to an Insider. But unfortunately there’s a catch. Whoever posted the content respectfully placed a ‘meme face’ overlay so that you can’t see the full image while watching the GIF below.
Video GamesIGN

Here Are All the Battlefield 6 Leaks So Far

As the old World War II adage goes, “loose lips sink ships,” and it looks like the upcoming Battlefield 6, due to be officially announced in June is leaking like an upside down dreadnought. A number of leaks have appeared throughout the internet, supposedly showing off numerous vague looks at what we can expect from the next large-scale FPS franchise entry.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Collector's Figurine Trailer has Leaked

A trailer for a collectible figurine from Far Cry 6 has surfaced online, featuring Anton Castillo and his son Diego. It will most probably be included in the collector's edition of the game. We learned about Far Cry 6 back last year, but aside from the atmospheric trailer we didn't...
MoviesHypebae

Marvel's First 'Eternals' Trailer Reveals Epic Cast

Marvel just released a first look at Eternals, a star-studded epic telling the story of Earth’s earliest, most powerful superheroes. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film sees the clan of immortal warriors reunite to protect humankind from the Deviants, a tribe of super-villains. Though the trailer doesn’t reveal much...
MoviesInverse

The Batman photo leak reveals the terrifying real-life inspiration

The Batman is re-inventing the gritty superhero movie — again. From campy TV to prestige Nolan trilogy, Batman has had quite the thematic journey, and that’s set to continue in The Batman, Matt Reeves’ upcoming neo-noir take on the Caped Crusader. But while Bruce Wayne has always been the Dark...
ElectronicsEngadget

Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube. Unfortunately for Sony, the clip is now on Reddit, where we found it thanks to an Engadget reader. Adding to yesterday's already comprehensive leak, the video provides some additional details on the earbuds.