As another summer approaches, a new season of grilling out promises to engage and delight the outdoor home cooks among us. It also promises to frustrate and vex us if our past experience with grilling fish is any indication. While we always approach the prospect of grilling seafood with the best of intentions, there always seems to be that inevitable moment when we go to turn that baby over, and it simply refuses to budge — leaving us with a mess to contend with, not to mention a mangled piece of fish that might taste great but isn't even vaguely Instagram-worthy.