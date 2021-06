It took a lot longer than anyone would have expected, especially considering rumors of her return popped up a number of months ago, but Eva Marie is back in WWE. While acting like a model at an auto show, Marie was draped all over a sports car and boasted that she was away doing what she wanted and is now back in WWE because she’s going to continue to do what she wants, while controlling her own destiny. Marie called this the beginning of an Eva-Lution.